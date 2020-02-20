WELL IT SURE SOUNDS LIKE TREASON
Former CIA Director Sounds Alarm: ‘Trump Is Abetting a Russian Covert Operation to Keep Him in Office’
Former CIA Director John Brennan is sounding the alarm about the news that President Donald Trump not only knows that Russia is once again actively and currently working to attack the U.S. elections on his behalf, but is actively and currently working to prevent Congress and the American people from having that information.
And he’s calling it a “full-blown national security crisis.”
Brennan served as Director of CIA from 2013 to 2017. He also has served chief counterterrorism advisor to the president, Deputy National Security Advisor, and served at CIA as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as an analyst, and as a station chief.
If that’s not enough to establish his bona fides in intelligence and national security, Brennan served as Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, in addition to roles in the private sector.
“We are now in a full-blown national security crisis,” Brennan tweeted. “By trying to prevent the flow of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s.”
Brennan on Twitter Thursday night pointed to The New York Times’ bombshell report that unequivocally states a senior national intelligence official last week briefed House lawmakers about Russia’s ongoing attacks, and in response Trump fired her boss, his Director of National Intelligence.
The DNI is the singular person at the head of all 17 U.S. government intelligence agencies and offices.
Trump then installed an administration official to that post, his Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. Grenell does not have the qualifications mandated by law to fill that post, but Trump installed him as acting Director of National Intelligence, so he will escape any Senate confirmation inquiries.
We are now in a full-blown national security crisis. By trying to prevent the flow of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s. https://t.co/Vj6lUV5ZNu
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 21, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TREASONOUS ACTS OR ABUSE OF POWER?4 hours ago
Russia Is Working to Re-Elect Trump, He Knows It, the Intel Community Knows It, and He’s Furious House Democrats Were Told
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION5 hours ago
‘Pardon Will Follow in Short Order’: Experts Trounce Trump for Announcing Stone Has ‘Very Good Chance of Exoneration’
- 'INCALCULABLE HARM'3 days ago
Former Mueller Chief of Staff Says the DOJ Was Just ‘Dealt a Significant Blow’
- PARDON ME?2 days ago
Family of One of the Felons President Pardoned Donated Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Trump Campaign: Report
- News2 days ago
CNN Anchor Destroys Trump Trade Advisor’s False Claims After Showing Viewers Obama’s Numbers Were Better Than Trump’s
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Bernie Sanders Reverses – Announces He Will Not Release His Full Medical Records Even After Heart Attack
- News2 days ago
In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery
- DEEP FAKE BUT NOT VERY DEEP10 hours ago
‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg Destroyed for Posting ‘Deep Fake’ ‘Hoax’ Clip of His Debate Performance to Make Him Look Better