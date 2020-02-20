Former CIA Director Sounds Alarm: ‘Trump Is Abetting a Russian Covert Operation to Keep Him in Office’

Former CIA Director John Brennan is sounding the alarm about the news that President Donald Trump not only knows that Russia is once again actively and currently working to attack the U.S. elections on his behalf, but is actively and currently working to prevent Congress and the American people from having that information.

And he’s calling it a “full-blown national security crisis.”

Brennan served as Director of CIA from 2013 to 2017. He also has served chief counterterrorism advisor to the president, Deputy National Security Advisor, and served at CIA as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as an analyst, and as a station chief.

If that’s not enough to establish his bona fides in intelligence and national security, Brennan served as Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, in addition to roles in the private sector.

“We are now in a full-blown national security crisis,” Brennan tweeted. “By trying to prevent the flow of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow’s interests, not America’s.”

Brennan on Twitter Thursday night pointed to The New York Times’ bombshell report that unequivocally states a senior national intelligence official last week briefed House lawmakers about Russia’s ongoing attacks, and in response Trump fired her boss, his Director of National Intelligence.

The DNI is the singular person at the head of all 17 U.S. government intelligence agencies and offices.

Trump then installed an administration official to that post, his Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. Grenell does not have the qualifications mandated by law to fill that post, but Trump installed him as acting Director of National Intelligence, so he will escape any Senate confirmation inquiries.