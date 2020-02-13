LIAR
An Emboldened Trump Now Admits He Sent Giuliani to Ukraine to Dig Up Dirt on Bidens – After Lying for Months He Had Not
President Donald Trump has just admitted he sent his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. This is the first time Trump has made this admission, previously he has denied directing the former NYC mayor and at times even distancing himself from him.
Trump made the admission in a podcast to Geraldo Rivera, who asked: “Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?”
“No, not at all,” Trump replied, as CNN reports, before detailing his though process and reasons for turning outside the government and established processes.
“Here’s my choice: I deal with the Comeys of the world, or I deal with Rudy,” Trump said, calling his attorney a “crime fighter.”
Trump explained that he has “a very bad taste” of the US intelligence community, because of the Russia investigation, so he turned to Giuliani.
“So when you tell me, why did I use Rudy, and one of the things about Rudy, number one, he was the best prosecutor, you know, one of the best prosecutors, and the best mayor,” Trump said. “But also, other presidents had them. FDR had a lawyer who was practically, you know, was totally involved with government. Eisenhower had a lawyer. They all had lawyers.”
As recently as November, as the impeachment inquiry was expanding, Trump was asked if he has told Giuliani to go to Ukraine to dig up dirt.
“No, I didn’t direct him,” Trump lied.
Read the entire CNN report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIAR
Trump Tries to Cover Up His Crimes With More Insane Lies: ‘To Me Everything Is About Corruption’ (Video)
Trump says the word “corruption” eight times in just over one minute.
President Donald Trump is a master brander. His name is plastered on buildings around the world. It once was slathered on steaks, printed on books and magazines, infused onto vodka, brewed onto beer, flown on an airline, and deceitfully plastered on a “university.”
Friday morning, just 24 hours after publicly committing federal crimes on national television from the White House lawn, Trump tried to rebrand his clarion call urging China to dig up – or manufacture – dirt on his number one political opponent, Joe Biden.
Now, Trump insists, his comments were totally about “corruption,” and had nothing to do with attacking his top Democratic opponent, which is a lie.
“To me everything is about corruption,” Trump told reporters late Friday morning. “We want to find out about what happened with 2016,” he insisted, furthering his conspiracy theory that the Obama administration investigated him in an attempt to illegally interfere in the election, and that Ukraine and the Democrats colluded, while Russia did not attack the U.S. election. All of which is false.
“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, I do care about corruption,” Trump continued, in a clear lie. “His campaign that’s up to him. Politics, that’s up to them. I don’t care about politics.”
To cover up his crimes from just 24 hours prior, Trump then claimed: “Yesterday somebody asked me a question and I gave an answer, but always in the form of corruption.”
That, too, is a lie.
On Thursday President Trump called not just on China but once again on Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump illegally declared yesterday.
Watch:
Trump’s new favorite word: corruption pic.twitter.com/psRzalTXW5
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 4, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
‘Felony Violation of Law’: Experts Respond to Trump Openly Calling on China to Dig Up Dirt on Biden
Trump Calls on China to Investigate Joe Biden – Says He ‘Certainly’ Could Ask President Xi for Help (Video)
‘My Nightmare Scenario’: Here Are 7 Key Revelations From the Damning Texts From the Ukraine Investigation
LIAR
‘I Was on the Phone Call’: Pompeo, After Insisting He Had No Knowledge, Admits He Was on Trump-Ukraine Call
Last week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC News’ Martha Radditz he had no knowledge of the call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters in Italy, Pompeo admitted he was in the room during the damning call.
“I was on the phone call,” Pompeo said, as CNN reports.
“I was on the phone call.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/V5ORf33o8j pic.twitter.com/tmEBC1721Z
— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2019
When asked if he had heard anything inappropriate, he once again dodged.
“I’d been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It’s been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes,” he claimed, not answering the question at all.
Pompeo is on a trip to try to convince foreign officials to help the Trump administration discredit the FBI and CIA investigations into President Trump, including but not limited to the Mueller investigation. He was accompanied by former Trump White House official Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a conspiracy theorist with neo-Nazi ties.
LIAR
In Latest Insane Tweet – and on TV – Trump Baselessly Accuses Democrats of Threatening Ukraine President
Falsely claims Democrats “went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat.”
President Donald Trump just took to Twitter to baselessly accuse Democrats of a “political threat” against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Minutes later he literally gave voice to his accusation in a news conference by attacking three top Democratic lawmakers.
In a series of tweets Trump tried to appear as if he were cooperating with the impeachment inquiry, but quickly pivoted to a “tit-for-tat” negotiation, for which he has no leg to stand.
I have informed @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and all Republicans in the House that I fully support transparency on so-called whistleblower information but also insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019
….taken out of Ukraine and China. Additionally, I demand transparency from Democrats that went to Ukraine and attempted to force the new President to do things that they wanted under the form of political threat.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019
Earlier Wednesday Trump appeared in a bilateral press event with Zelensky, and on live national television again asked the newly-elected Ukraine head of state to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Experts have said that is illegal, and impeachable.
During that presser Trump also attacked former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Related: ‘This Is How a Mafia Boss Talks’: Schiff Scorches Trump Over Ukraine Telephone Transcript
Trump’s request to Zelensky came barely hours after the White House released a damning synopsis (“transcript“) or notes compilation of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, during which he also urged the Ukraine president to investigate the Bidens. During that call Trump made clear if his “favor” were fulfilled he would assist the nation at war with Russia.
Watch:
NEW: Pres. Trump says he spoke with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans and informed them that "I fully support transparency on the so called whistleblower information." https://t.co/y5De1Mi1tT pic.twitter.com/fE2DfgHyOV
— ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2019
President Trump on his call with the Ukrainian president: "No push, no pressure, no nothing. It's all a hoax, folks. It's all a big hoax" https://t.co/W28Pt9yWqH pic.twitter.com/plSkOa1mQC
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 25, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Kills Nomination to Treasury of US Attorney in Charge of Overseeing Stone Prosecution Hours After Prosecutors Quit
- ABUSE OF POWER3 days ago
Trump’s Dead of Night Tweet Bashing His DOJ Leads Many to Say He’s Going to Pardon Roger Stone – and Flynn and Manafort
- HATE IS HATE1 day ago
GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President
- News2 days ago
Scarborough Slams Mainstream Media’s ‘Deafening’ Silence in Explosive Rant Over Snoop Dogg Threats Against CBS Anchor
- PURE CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘The Unthinkable Can Happen Here’: Legal Experts Weigh in on the Rule of Law Being ‘Trampled’ by Trump and Barr
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Somebody Said He Put Out a Tweet’: Trump Goes on Insane Oval Office Rant Lying About Roger Stone’s Criminal Acts
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT3 days ago
Republicans Admit They’ve Given Up Trying to Rein in Trump: ‘I’m Not Going to Tell Him How to Do His Job’
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘4-Alarm Fire’: Former US Attorney Says Resignations From Stone Prosecutors ‘Speak Loudly’ to What’s Happening at DOJ