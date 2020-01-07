LOL
Trump Mocked for ‘Reluctantly Agreeing Not to Commit War Crimes’ After Saying ‘I Like to Obey the Law’
“He certainly doesn’t”
President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”
“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Trump laments that the U.S. has to be “gentle” with Iran’s cultural sites but adds, “if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
Attacking cultural sites is an international war crime, according to the 1954 Hague treaty and a 2017 UN resolution. https://t.co/FB6Pld2aLu pic.twitter.com/dkxdEBJnWA
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 7, 2020
Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.
Trump reluctantly agrees not to commit war crimes: “We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 7, 2020
Except when I offer hush payments to a pórn staff I had sex with while my wife was giving birth to our son.
But you know… I love the law. Now please, Lay your hands on me and pray, I am your saviour.
— Ash (@beach_hermit) January 7, 2020
Trump backs off bombing cultural sites: “If that’s what the law is – I like to obey the law.”
Not sure what the current tally is of Trump’s lies and misleading statements, but add another one to it. Because he certainly doesn’t like obeying the law. https://t.co/A3JTcmhVaF
— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” – The president who, just since taking office, has paid more than $27 million in legal settlements for business fraud and charity abuse https://t.co/THCto7QaSU
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 7, 2020
TRUMP: “If that is what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
SINCE WHEN!!?? pic.twitter.com/WSA2KQBAWk
— Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 7, 2020
Sorry, Daniel, we’re gonna need a fact check on the “I like to obey the law” part.
This won’t take long. https://t.co/HSCCm6IEsC
— Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” might be the biggest lie President Trump has ever told. https://t.co/VQA4DWgzde
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 7, 2020
“I like to obey the law” says man who recently was fined $2 million for stealing from his own charity.
— Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 7, 2020
LOL
Laura Ingraham Warns Trump on Fox News to Never Listen to People Like Herself
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham counseled President Donald Trump on Monday to ignore advice from those who advocated for the Iraq War.
“It’s important for the president to listen to his gut here, that he doesn’t listen to the same people who got us sucked into Iraq in the first place,” Ingraham said.
“The ‘Bush Doctrine’ is dead,” she declared. “And Trump helped bury it. Thank God.”
Among those who she should be ignored is apparently Ingraham herself, according to an expert in monitoring right-wing media.
“Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the ‘Bush Doctrine,’” wrote Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America.
Ingraham’s shift in stance has also been criticized from the right.
“Laura Ingraham has changed her mind on the Iraq War: The popular conservative radio host used to be for it, now she thinks the 2003 invasion was a terrible foreign-policy blunder,” wrote the National Review in 2016.
“Laura Ingraham no longer supports the Iraq War. She thinks it was a mistake. That’s fine. Reasonable people can take that position — and reasonable people can take the position that the Bush and Obama administrations fatefully bungled our efforts at great cost. But she should lighten up on her charge that ‘Bushism’ and the Iraq War were at root a globalist plot to weaken the United States of America. She, after all, had a hand in all that, too,” the National Review concluded.
Ingraham warns Trump not to listen to people that got us into Iraq.
Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the “Bush Doctrine.” pic.twitter.com/TFrbVOqo75
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 7, 2020
LOL
‘I Haven’t Watched for One Minute’ Trump Says About Impeachment Hearing – but He Did Post 20 Retweets About It
President Donald Trump insists he hasn’t watched even “one minute” of Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, which many – even some on the right – say is damning for his presidency. The American president told a reporter, “I haven’t watched. I haven’t watched for one minute,” calling it “a sham” that “shouldn’t be allowed.”
Trump made his remarks during a bilateral press conference with none other than the president of Turkey, a dictator who Trump appeased at great cost to U.S. foreign policy and safety last month by pulling out U.S. troops from Syria.
The president claimed he was with President Erdogan all day and therefore wasn’t even able to watch. But he did have time to tweet during the impeachment hearing that included two diplomats whose testimony was harmful to him and his claims of wanting only to investigate corruption in Ukraine.
A lot.
20 times the President posted retweets from other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), top Trump ally U.S. Rep, Mark Meadows (R-NC), House Oversight Committee Republicans, House Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and The White House. Many of those whom he retweeted he retweeted multiple times.
Here’s Trump insisting he did not watch the impeachment hearings even “for one minute”:
President Trump reacts to the first public House impeachment inquiry hearing: “I haven’t watched. I haven’t watched for one minute. … This is a sham and shouldn’t be allowed.” https://t.co/pYo4kEGmDP pic.twitter.com/mRDhIb1Dcy
— CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2019
RELATED STORIES:
Fireworks as GOP Congressman Asks ‘Where Is the Impeachable Offense?’ Then Withdraws the Question When Witness Responds
‘None Whatsoever’: US Diplomat Burns to the Ground Trump Lie That Joe Biden’s Actions Are ‘Corrupt’
Taylor Staffer Overheard Trump Impatiently Asking Sondland About ‘The Investigations’ Day After Infamous July 25 Call
LOL
‘Oxymoron’: Internet Mocks ‘Demagogic’ Jim Jordan on News GOP May Move Him to Intel Committee to Sabotage Impeachment
“Like the collision of matter and anti-matter”
Republican Leadership is debating moving the ever-jacketless Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee in a clear attempt to spy on and disrupt the fast-moving and highly-productive impeachment inquiry. The Intel Committee is the primary committee investigating the president.
Calling him “a fiery supporter of the president,” CBS News reports the discussions among House leadership are “active and serious.”
Some political experts find Jordan’s conspiracy theories and overall disrespectful and belligerent nature inappropriate.
Well-known political strategist Steve Schmidt, a senior campaign advisor to the McCain 2008 presidential campaign and now a former Republican, has previously voiced his opinion of Congressman Jordan:
Jim Jordan is a clown, albeit a dangerous one . He is an heir to McCarthy, Demagogic, dangerous and faithless to his oath and America. He is unfit to serve in the Congress https://t.co/eAomHgJonE
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 28, 2018
On the news that Jordan may be added to the Intel Committee, prominent political scientist, professor of international relations, and journalist David Rothkopf weighed in colorfully, describing the effect the GOP is looking for by moving Jordan:
This shows that the GOP’s main line of defense will be letting a monkey into the room and having him throw poop at everyone during the proceedings. https://t.co/yp1f1aVQSq
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 4, 2019
Here’s what some others are saying:
@GOP #Moron @jim_jordan dismisses transcripts from impeachment probe after demanding their release https://t.co/i1bXIj6Yho
— Turn Ky Blue (@TurnKyBlue) November 5, 2019
Jim Jordan and “Intelligence”….That’s one Hell of an oxymoron. pic.twitter.com/4krUe318Z4
— David Cole (@drcole52) November 5, 2019
He will finally be exposed to some form of intelligence.
— Dan Jordan (@dljordan2) November 5, 2019
Jordan coming in contact with anything related to “intelligence” would be like the collision of matter and anti-matter.
— Dennis Croskey (@dkxkee) November 4, 2019
Well, there an inherent clash of concepts! Intelligence & Gym Jordan???😂😂😂😂😂😂
— TXPelican56 (@TxPelican56) November 5, 2019
Okay, so they are gonna go with the middle school JV team on this one?https://t.co/AUkLROUAED
— Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) November 4, 2019
Gym Jordan and Matt Gaetz should wrestle Jerry Falwell Jr’s pool boy with the winner getting the right to be on the Intelligence Committee. Just like in the Bible.
— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) November 4, 2019
Gym Jordan and intelligence simply do not go together. https://t.co/PcqB8xbwSU
— Mitch Kosterman (@MitchKosterman) November 4, 2019
Jim Jordan. Intelligence. It writes itself.
— Maj. Gen. Benedict Arnold (@GenBenArnold) November 4, 2019
