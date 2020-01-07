Connect with us

Trump Mocked for ‘Reluctantly Agreeing Not to Commit War Crimes’ After Saying ‘I Like to Obey the Law’

Published

on

“He certainly doesn’t”

President Donald Trump is appearing to back away from his repeated threats of destroying Iranian cultural and religious sites should that country retaliate for his assassinating one of their top generals. In a short Oval Office presser the president, asked if he would carry out his war crimes threat, said,”I like to obey the law.”

“We are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage,” Trump told the press pool. “And you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

Many on social media were quick to point out he in fact has a long history of not obeying the law.

 

Laura Ingraham Warns Trump on Fox News to Never Listen to People Like Herself

Published

14 hours ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham counseled President Donald Trump on Monday to ignore advice from those who advocated for the Iraq War.

“It’s important for the president to listen to his gut here, that he doesn’t listen to the same people who got us sucked into Iraq in the first place,” Ingraham said.

“The ‘Bush Doctrine’ is dead,” she declared. “And Trump helped bury it. Thank God.”

Among those who she should be ignored is apparently Ingraham herself, according to an expert in monitoring right-wing media.

“Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the ‘Bush Doctrine,’” wrote Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America.

Ingraham’s shift in stance has also been criticized from the right.

“Laura Ingraham has changed her mind on the Iraq War: The popular conservative radio host used to be for it, now she thinks the 2003 invasion was a terrible foreign-policy blunder,” wrote the National Review in 2016.

“Laura Ingraham no longer supports the Iraq War. She thinks it was a mistake. That’s fine. Reasonable people can take that position — and reasonable people can take the position that the Bush and Obama administrations fatefully bungled our efforts at great cost. But she should lighten up on her charge that ‘Bushism’ and the Iraq War were at root a globalist plot to weaken the United States of America. She, after all, had a hand in all that, too,” the National Review concluded.

 

‘I Haven’t Watched for One Minute’ Trump Says About Impeachment Hearing – but He Did Post 20 Retweets About It

Published

2 months ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump insists he hasn’t watched even “one minute” of Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, which many – even some on the right – say is damning for his presidency. The American president told a reporter, “I haven’t watched. I haven’t watched for one minute,” calling it “a sham” that “shouldn’t be allowed.”

Trump made his remarks during a bilateral press conference with none other than the president of Turkey, a dictator who Trump appeased at great cost to U.S. foreign policy and safety last month by pulling out U.S. troops from Syria.

The president claimed he was with President Erdogan all day and therefore wasn’t even able to watch. But he did have time to tweet during the impeachment hearing that included two diplomats whose testimony was harmful to him and his claims of wanting only to investigate corruption in Ukraine.

A lot.

20 times the President posted retweets from other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), top Trump ally U.S. Rep, Mark Meadows (R-NC), House Oversight Committee Republicans, House Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and The White House. Many of those whom he retweeted he retweeted multiple times.

Here’s Trump insisting he did not watch the impeachment hearings even “for one minute”:

‘Oxymoron’: Internet Mocks ‘Demagogic’ Jim Jordan on News GOP May Move Him to Intel Committee to Sabotage Impeachment

Published

2 months ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

“Like the collision of matter and anti-matter”

Republican Leadership is debating moving the ever-jacketless Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee in a clear attempt to spy on and disrupt the fast-moving and highly-productive impeachment inquiry. The Intel Committee is the primary committee investigating the president.

Calling him “a fiery supporter of the president,” CBS News reports the discussions among House leadership are “active and serious.”

Some political experts find Jordan’s conspiracy theories and overall disrespectful and belligerent nature inappropriate.

Well-known political strategist Steve Schmidt, a senior campaign advisor to the McCain 2008 presidential campaign and now a former Republican, has previously voiced his opinion of Congressman Jordan:

On the news that Jordan may be added to the Intel Committee, prominent political scientist, professor of international relations, and journalist David Rothkopf weighed in colorfully, describing the effect the GOP is looking for by moving Jordan:

Here’s what some others are saying:

