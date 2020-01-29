Top Senate Republican: Plan Is ‘to Move to Immediately Acquit on Friday Night’ if No Witnesses Are Called

Donald Trump Jr.‘s name is being floated as a potential political candidate but the President’s eldest son just lost one constituency Monday night.

Speaking in El Paso, Texas to warm up the crowd for his father’s “Make America Great Again” rally, Trump Jr. decided to attack teachers, and many Americans are outraged.

DJTJ, as Donald Trump Jr. is often called, is closely aligned with Turning Point USA, which bills itself as a conservative organization focused on college students. Its founder, Charlie Kirk, often appears at Trump rallies and DJTJ has spoken at TPUSA rallies. TPUSA’s communications director, Candace Owens, was accused last week of defending Hitler.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that the President’s son would focus his attention on school-age conservatives, but his remarks inspired some to suggest he is the one in need of an education.

“You know what I love?” Trump Jr. asked the crowd in El Paso. “I love seeing some young conservatives, ’cuz I know it’s not easy,” he said, reinforcing the Trump family’s theme that conservatives are marginalized victims.

“Keep up that fight, bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth. You don’t have to do it,” he told the audience

.@DonaldJTrumpJr‘s message to young conservatives: “Keep up that fight. Bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth.” pic.twitter.com/IGzyK48Ilp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2019

Many on social media took offense to the President’s son’s attack on educators, many if not most of whom endure low-salaries, are forced to buy classroom supplies with their own money, and suffer extreme disrespect from the right. As one person on Twitter asked, “The same teachers who we expect to put their bodies in front of our kids if a shooter comes in their classroom?”

At least one teachers’ union responded:

Donald Trump Jr. called teachers “losers” today. Must mean we’re doing something right. https://t.co/uRLJHgWFrP — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) February 12, 2019

The number of people online citing Trump Jr.’s “loser teachers” remark was massive. Here’s a small sampling:

@DonaldJTrumpJr – I am one of those “loser teachers” and I will do more good in the next five days in my classroom than you will do in the rest of your sorry life. You are the broken progeny of a failure of a father. Try breaking the cycle and being your own man. #beBetter https://t.co/kf1Jp2GfkY — defnotjennifer (@defnotjennifer) February 12, 2019

-Every single thing he says is an insanity-level lie.

-Don Jr. calling teachers losers is straight heartbreaking.

-SMH right off https://t.co/SRAoxDyJIX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

“Loser teachers.” Somebody needs to go back to school. Assclown. https://t.co/UFW6nvzB5j — Craig Newman (@craignewman) February 12, 2019

Like father, like son: “I love the poorly educated,” @realDonaldTrump “You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers,” @DonaldJTrumpJr. #LoserTeachers #ElPasoRally — Capitol Comments (@CapitolComments) February 12, 2019

Would that he’d paid enough attention to the “loser teachers” to know whether to use ‘who’ or ‘that’. — Donna Leinwand Leger (@DonnaLeinwand) February 12, 2019

He called them “loser teachers.” Raise your hand if you know an amazing teacher who smashes that insult to pieces. 🖐️#LifesavingTeachers #teachers #education https://t.co/QMn9k4utyn — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) February 12, 2019

“loser teachers” reveals more about Don Jr. than he realizes https://t.co/29r4dJUwPx — Mark Follman (@markfollman) February 12, 2019

Loser teachers. Nice. I am a first year teacher. I have to buy my own supplies for my students to even have the basics to learn. I am too busy trying to get them ready for the next grade and worrying about where we are getting our next box of glue to indoctrinate them. — ❤️ (@IamAwarriorsFan) February 12, 2019

Sure, call all educators “losers”. You just show what an uneducated prick you are. But of course the @GOP would want their platform to ridicule education. It is much easier to control those that are dumb. Case in point, the dumb inbred idiots cheering his disrespect of teachers. https://t.co/UWz4rqyVTK — David H Thornton (@DavidHThornton) February 12, 2019

Honestly, the millions of American public school “loser teachers” contribute more to society in one school day than this pathetic sleazeball has in his entire life. https://t.co/aNEoK3W9H1 — Houston (@starkid_wheeler) February 12, 2019

“Loser teachers”…..my god. We are so much better than this. Our children deserve so much better. #ElPaso https://t.co/bQyvWbNhTM — Tonya Kelley (@TonyaKelleyTK) February 12, 2019

“Loser teachers”

I can’t use the words I want to describe my rage right now, lest I end up in Twitter jail.

Educators pour their whole selves into their profession. They go above & beyond every single day. They don’t deserve this ill treatment from a grifter son of a grifter.💔 https://t.co/FnaE33rGbv — Kristin (@KristinKarnitz) February 12, 2019

Hi, @DonaldJTrumpJr. I’m a teacher, and most of my friends are teachers. They are intelligent, selfless, innovative, compassionate, and inspiring. The last thing I would call any of us is “loser teachers.” Teachers are heroes. #BeBest https://t.co/hdztoHhrsD — Erin Parker (@erin_d_parker) February 12, 2019

Loser teacher here. It’s true I dont make a lot of money, but I earned it on my own (with the help of some loser socialist teachers at the University.) At least I never had to ask my daddy for a pardon. #loserteachers https://t.co/uZ3fXC0Jq5 — Josh McCall (@Mccallforall) February 12, 2019

#LoserTeachers here, being a loser. Teaching about journalism, writing process, marketing, graphic design, literary analysis, rhetoric, suffrage and equality, environmentalism, workers’ rights, local and American history…you know. Loser stuff. 📚📝 pic.twitter.com/UINTTq3wXq — Angie Smoorenburg Garrett (@fleurdeginger) February 12, 2019

Losers? The same teachers who spend their own money, their own time teaching our kids all while making shitty wages? The same teachers who we expect to put their bodies in front of our kids if a shooter comes in their classroom? Jr could not be more repulsive https://t.co/UerjIb62sj — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) February 12, 2019

At the MAGA KKK hate rally yesterday in El Paso, Trash Jr hobbled onto that tacky stage and called teachers losers. The cult cheered it on. Their only message is hate. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 12, 2019

@DonaldJTrumpJr As a spouse of one of these so-called loser teachers, maybe your conservatives should consider funding education and school safety rather than pointless walls. Word of advice. Demeaning people that have influence on the future voters of America… Not a good move. https://t.co/O77cHswPlY — Daniel Romero (@danrom520) February 12, 2019

Hey, @DonaldJTrumpJr– I am one of those “loser teachers” who wears many hats everyday to, not only educate, but also protect, nurture & shape our future. Guess what? I have also NEVER missed voting in any election since turning 18. Way to #BeBest, Jr. — Freda Hanley (@fredabugga) February 12, 2019

I couldn’t sleep last night. The more I think on this, the angrier I get.@DonaldJTrumpJr tell me, were the teachers that were murdered after they threw themselves over children being shot at at Sandy Hook and Parkland “losers”? https://t.co/FnaE33rGbv — Kristin (@KristinKarnitz) February 12, 2019

“These loser teachers”….. You bearded twit. You couldn’t do my job for 5 minutes. I hate this family. https://t.co/A1ZDckJ5yp — Abby Boruff (@AbbyBoruff) February 12, 2019

To all my loser teachers out there. Thank you for getting up early, staying late skipping lunch pulling money out of your own pocket so your classroom had supplies. Keep going this administration will end and will be your job to teach how and why it happened. https://t.co/AOJb1XGDQE — AssCat (@theasscat) February 12, 2019

I would really hope that the @GOP won’t stand idly by and let Trump Jr call teachers losers. Teachers are the backbone of our society should be treated with respect. #TuesdayThoughts — Rebecca Pappas #defythename (@RPappas333) February 12, 2019

Hahahaha! Teachers are losers? Your only credential is “Son of Donald Trump,” Junior! Earn something then talk to me. pic.twitter.com/sRmhBoAgqq — Hambleton (@virtualham) February 12, 2019

I know some “loser teachers” that are going to be happy teaching history when it gets to the part about you and your dad going to prison and when America came together to make our country better than it’s ever been. You’re trash. pic.twitter.com/ABbUrJW1ec — Jer Johns (@aplacecalledjer) February 12, 2019

“Loser teachers.” Because the GOP hasn’t found enough targets for its hate. Enjoy jail, Jr. https://t.co/QAyJzASls3 — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) February 12, 2019

.@DonaldJTrumpJr – I never had “loser teachers” pushing anything on me. But I did have teachers who taught the the Constitution, checks & balances, and civil rights – something your father’s trash administration is hell bent against. pic.twitter.com/1XmkTK0wLJ — laney (@misslaneym) February 12, 2019

Teachers don’t indoctrinate students into socialism, @DonaldJTrumpJr. They make sure their students don’t end up ignorant, treasonous losers who care only about themselves and would let the world burn just to make a dollar. You clearly didn’t pay attention in class. Jerk. — Dina Ley (@dinachka82) February 12, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

DONALD TRUMP JR. GOES AFTER ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ WITH IGNORANT DOG-EATING MEME

DONALD TRUMP JR ATTACKS ADAM RIPPON ON TWITTER – PROVING HIS IGNORANCE ONCE AGAIN

TRUMP JR’S ATTACK ON DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMEN HILARIOUSLY BACKFIRES: ‘ONE OF THE GREATEST SELF-OWNS OF THE YEAR’