DEMOCRACY: 1
There Are Now Enough Senators to Force a Vote on Whether or Not to Call Witnesses in Trump’s Impeachment Trial: Report
The House of Representatives tried to get several Trump administration officials to testify during the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, but the White House blocked them from appearing. In response, Speaker Nancy Pelosi held the Articles of Impeachment from the Senate in an attempt to bring the issue to light, and hopefully convince Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to have these top officials testify.
McConnell refused, but according to Bloomberg News’ Laura Litvan, there are now enough Republican Senators joining with Democrats to force a vote on whether or not to call witnesses and allow additional documents.
Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who is retiring at the end of his term, joins GOP Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney – plus 45 Democrats and 2 Independents – to reach, Litvan says, the “magic number” of 51 Senators who want “a guaranteed vote on whether to call witnesses or more documents later in the Trump impeachment trial.”
That’s bad news for Trump, but good news for democracy – assuming they vote to call witnesses.
But even Sen. Alexander says he doesn’t know which way he will vote – to call witnesses or not.
Alexander said he DOESN’T know how he will vote.
“We should hear the case and not dismiss it. We should hear the arguments and ask our questions. And then we should vote on whether we need additional evidence. And I think that’s a fair and impartial way to go about it.”
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) January 14, 2020
Here’s Sen. Alexander talking to ABC News:
GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander says he would “vote against a motion to dismiss” articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump.
“We have a responsibility to hear the case—a Constitutional responsibility—and a motion to dismiss is not consistent with that.” https://t.co/X5VtNC3NMy pic.twitter.com/ekg2EmabUL
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 14, 2020
That’s of course where posturing may be mistaken for supporting democracy. And we likely won’t know until it happens.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Involuntary Celibates’ Are an ‘Emerging Domestic Terrorism Threat’: Texas Warns of ‘Incel Rebellion’
- POLITICIZING THE COURTS2 days ago
Trump Demands SCOTUS Justice Roberts Dismiss ‘Phony’ Impeachment That ‘Should Not Even Be Allowed to Proceed’
- News1 day ago
Big Money Trump Inaugural Donors Are Fleeing the President and Donating to Democrats: Report
- MYOB1 day ago
First He Tried to Stop Gays From Marrying. Now Top Social Conservative Thinker Wants DOJ to Stop People From Using Porn.
- News1 day ago
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
- LIES LIES LIES1 day ago
‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare
- LOOKING WORSE DAY BY DAY1 day ago
Former Defense Dept. Special Counsel: Trump Authorizing Soleimani Killing Months Ago Makes Justification a ‘Lie’
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP1 day ago
McConnell Now Afraid GOP Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Against Trump