PANTS ON FIRE
Senior Trump Officials Undercut President’s Claim Four Embassies Faced ‘Imminent Threats’: Report
After President Donald Trump went on Fox News and claimed that he ordered the killing on Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani because he was plotting attacks on at least four embassies, members of his own administration who had seen the intelligence stated they have no idea what he was talking about.
During the Fox News interview, host Laura Ingraham asked, “Did [Suleimani] have large-scale attacks planned for other embassies? And if those were planned, why can’t we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn’t that help your case?”
According to the president, “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies.”
However, according to the Post, senior officials in the Trump White House disputed the president’s claims.
“A senior administration official and a senior defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified information, said they were only aware of vague intelligence about a plot against the embassy in Baghdad and that the information did not suggest a fully formed plot,” the Post reports. “Neither official said there were threats against multiple embassies”
The report goes on to note, “The senior defense official did not directly contradict Trump but said there was concern that there might be an attempt to place a bomb at the Baghdad embassy, a heavily fortified structure in a secure area of the Iraqi capital,” before adding, “The senior administration official said that Trump has been fixated on not allowing an attack on a U.S. diplomatic facility, out of fear of being compared unfavorably to his predecessor.”
“The embassy in Baghdad did not receive an alert commensurate to the threat Trump described, said a person familiar with the situation, who was not authorized to comment publicly,” the report continues, pointing out, “When the U.S. government has specific information about threats to embassies, warnings or alerts are often sent to embassy personnel to be vigilant.”
You can read more here.
PANTS ON FIRE
Trump Wrote a Personal Note to Giuliani’s Ukrainian Henchman Who He Claims He Does Not to Know
President Donald Trump has claimed that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas, the political operative who served as one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen in trying to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
However, an old Instagram post uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that Trump once actually wrote Parnas a personal note that lauded him for his friendship.
In an Instagram post from August 2018, Parnas displayed a note that was signed by both the president and first lady Melania Trump that thanked him for his political work.
“Thank you for your friendship and dedication to our cause,” the president and first lady wrote. “Leaders like you in Florida are the key to fulfilling our bold agenda to Make America Great Again!”
Parnas was indicted earlier this month on campaign-finance fraud charges after he allegedly engineered steering donations from a Russian national into American political campaigns. Parnas was a key player in Giuliani’s efforts to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate the president’s political rivals, and Trump has subsequently tried to distance himself from Parnas even though there are multiple photos showing the two men together.
PANTS ON FIRE
Trump Explodes Over News Report He ‘Has Not Built a Single Mile of New Border Fence’ – But Admits It’s True
On Saturday a DC-based conservative news outlet published a little-noticed report that states quite clearly, “Trump has not built a single mile of new border fence after 30 months in office.”
But apparently it did get noticed by the White House.
Monday night President Trump appears to have read it, and delivered an explosive and defiant tweet. But in doing so he delivered a massive self-inflicted blow, admitting the report is true, to his 62 million followers on Twitter.
The report is fact-based and devastating to the president’s mirage of miles and miles of new border wall having been built.
“The Trump administration has not installed a single mile of new wall in a previously fenceless part of the U.S.-Mexico border in the 30 months since President Trump assumed office, despite his campaign promise to construct a ‘big beautiful wall,'” The Washington Examiner reports.
“In a statement last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency overseeing border barrier construction, confirmed that all the fencing completed since Trump took office is ‘in place of dilapidated designs’ because the existing fence was in need of replacement.”
Replacement is maintenance and not new border wall fencing.
Trump, a real estate mogul intimately familiar with walls and fences, could not seem to grasp the difference between maintenance and replacement, and new construction.
“When we rip down and totally replace a badly broken and dilapidated Barrier on the Southern Border, something which cannot do the job, the Fake News Media gives us zero credit for building a new Wall. We have replaced many miles of old Barrier with powerful new Walls!” Trump tweeted, admitting his repeated claims of having built new walls is false.
When we rip down and totally replace a badly broken and dilapidated Barrier on the Southern Border, something which cannot do the job, the Fake News Media gives us zero credit for building a new Wall. We have replaced many miles of old Barrier with powerful new Walls!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019
Trump’s 2020 campaign debuted the slogan “Finish the Wall” at his first rally of 2019 in El Paso, Texas. At one point during his speech, the crowd began cheering “build that wall.” Trump responded, “Now, you really mean ‘finish that wall,’ because we’ve built a lot of it,” though he did not share numbers with the thousands of people in attendance.
He has, in fact, not “built a lot of it,” despite Congress having “approved $1.375 billion for 80 miles of new and replacement wall” in 2018.
Mexico, Trump originally promised for years, was supposed to pay for the wall.
PANTS ON FIRE
BUSTED: Reporter Catches Trump in a Bald-Faced Lie About Being in the Oval Office
President Donald Trump on Monday morning claimed that he was sitting inside the Oval Office waiting for Democrats to come to him with a deal for funding his proposed border wall.
“I’m in the Oval Office,” the president wrote. “Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall.”
I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018
However, Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem was at the White House on Monday and he caught the president blatantly lying about being in the Oval Office.
Specifically, Karem noticed that there is currently no Marine standing guard outside the Oval Office door, which means that Trump is simply not where he said he was.
“No marine there so that’s another lie,” Karem remarked.
POTUS tweet minutes ago claimed he was in the Oval Office. No marine there so that’s another lie. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/rnJnQt88HO
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 31, 2018
Image by Steven Bevacqua via Flickr and a CC license
