SO YOU DON'T KNOW LEV?
‘My Boys’: New Recording Shows Giuliani Henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman Also Met With Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Another bombshell Washington Post report just published reveals Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman met with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in April of 2018, just ten days before they dined with him at his famous Washington, D.C. hotel.
In an interview with the Washington Post “Parnas said the back-to-back events he attended with Trump shows the proximity they had to the president.”
“When Trump would see us, he would call us, ‘my boys,’” Parnas told the Post. “Me and Igor together? It’s not something you’d forget. Particularly in that scene.”
The video, and the previously released recording which show Trump demanding the firing of his Ukraine Ambassador, decimate the president’s claim he never met and does not know Lev Parnas.
The two henchmen, who have been indicted, were not the only ones at the Mar-a-Lago event.
RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel was present, as was then-Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), “who has been subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation,” according to the paper.
Here’s the Mar-a-Lago video the Post just published:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
