‘My Boys’: New Recording Shows Giuliani Henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman Also Met With Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Another bombshell Washington Post report just published reveals Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman met with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in April of 2018, just ten days before they dined with him at his famous Washington, D.C. hotel.

In an interview with the Washington Post “Parnas said the back-to-back events he attended with Trump shows the proximity they had to the president.”