BUT WHY?
Mnuchin Begs Democrats to Wait Until After the Election to Disclose How Much the Secret Service Spends on Trump’s Travel
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is imploring Democrats to change draft legislation that would disclose how much the Secret Service spends securing President Donald Trump’s travel, so that the information is only made public after the presidential election.
The disclosure requirement is part of a broader bipartisan bill that would transfer control of the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department.
Originally founded in 1865 as an anti-counterfeiting agency and only later acquiring its modern role in presidential security detail, the Secret Service has historically operated as an arm of the Treasury Department, but in the wake of the 9/11 attacks was reorganized under the newly-created Department of Homeland Security.
Mnuchin himself has spearheaded the effort to move the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department, arguing that it would make the agency more effective — but he strongly opposes the Democratic efforts, led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), to strengthen transparency.
Questions have swirled about the cost of Trump’s travel since he took office, spurred in large part by his frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida. According to the Government Accountability Office, Trump’s first four trips to Mar-a-Lago cost the Secret Service roughly $1.3 million each.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM2 days ago
Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
- 'POTENTIALLY' IS NOT 'IMMINENT'1 day ago
Pompeo Flails in Disastrous Press Conference When Unable to Defend Claim Soleimani Assassination Was Due to ‘Imminent’ Threat
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘Ridiculous, Inflammatory and Dangerous’: Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Categorically False’ Lie About Democrats
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
John Bolton Knows Which 4 GOP Senators Will Vote to Allow His Testimony: Longtime Colleague Nicolle Wallace
- News2 days ago
US Military Notifies Iraq It Is Preparing to ‘Move Out’ – Over Trump Objections: Report
- News2 days ago
Trump Not Keeping Up With Intelligence Briefings Despite Assassinating Iranian General and Threatening Military Action
- News3 days ago
NY Times Describes Trump’s Strange Mar-a-Lago Holiday Launching an Airstrike Between Rounds of Golf
- LOL2 days ago
Laura Ingraham Warns Trump on Fox News to Never Listen to People Like Herself