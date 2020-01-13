THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
McConnell Now Afraid GOP Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Against Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was once confident he could get rid of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. As more information becomes available, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
A CNN report explained Monday that despite Trump’s urging, forcing senators to vote against a fair trial would put Republicans up for reelection in danger of losing their seats.
At the same time, the polling isn’t in Trump’s favor. As CNN’s Manu Raju explained, the new Quinnipiac University showed that 51 percent of voters support impeachment, while 46 percent believe he should be convicted and removed from office. A full 66 percent of Americans want John Bolton to testify, which shows alarming support for a fair trial with witnesses.
Q poll finds 51% of voters support Trump's impeachment; 46% believe he should be convicted and removed from office; 66% want Bolton to testify
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2020
FiveThirtyEight gives Quinnipiac a B+ in their polling, noting that their margin of error is closer to 4.6 percent, which is different from what Quinnipiac cites.
“McConnell has made clear to his colleagues that he wants Trump to emerge victorious in the trial and is not willing to hold a vote that could fail, sources said,” wrote CNN’s Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Ted Barrett. “He’s also keenly aware of what a vote to dismiss would look like politically, according to Republican senators, and has shepherded his conference away from the idea for several weeks.”
It takes 67 votes to convict and remove Trump from office. However, it takes just 34 votes to acquit Trump and stop the trial in its tracks. McConnell signed onto a resolution sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that would dismiss the impeachment outright.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said over the weekend that dismissing the impeachment and refusing to hold a trial with witnesses is akin to a “cover-up.”
Trump, by contrast, thinks the whole thing is a “witch hunt,” but is refusing to cooperate.
Read the full report at CNN.com.
John Bolton Knows Which 4 GOP Senators Will Vote to Allow His Testimony: Longtime Colleague Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on the “tectonic plate-shifting impeachment news” after Ambassador John Bolton announced on Monday that he would be willing to testify before the U.S. Senate during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Bolton, who served as Trump’s National Security Advisor, was reportedly alarmed the “drug deal” with Ukraine.
That has White House aides worried, because having worked with Bolton they know he took copious notes that could bolster his testimony by proving contemporaneous documentation.
“Bolton — either playing for U.S. national security interests or playing for the history books or both — has, in the absence of any legal ruling forcing his testimony, examined the separation of powers questions himself and offered to testify before the Senate,” Wallace explained.
The focus is now on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is now facing added pressure to allow witnesses to testify during the trial.
The host noted it would only take four Republican senators joining with Democrats to allow Bolton to testify and that polls show Americans overwhelmingly want to hear from witnesses.
Wallace worked with Bolton when the two were senior officials in the George W. Bush administration.
“Knowing Bolton for the better parted of two decades, it’s a decent bet he just might know where four votes to hear from the first-hand witness might be hiding,” Wallace revealed.
Watch:
THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Bolton Says He’d Testify – It Would Be ‘Damning’ to Trump and Put Pressure on GOP Senators to Convict: NYT
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton now says he is willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial and if he does it “would likely be damning to Mr. Trump and put additional pressure on moderate Republicans to consider convicting him,” reports The New York Times, citing former White House officials and those close to Bolton.
Bolton, while controversial, is a lifetime, dyed-in-the wool Republican and regardless of his positions would be respected as a witness in any trial.
He famously referred to President Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine, a bribery scheme using hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aide in exchange for manufactured “dirt” on Joe Biden, as a “drug deal.”
Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has been under pressure to testify in a Senate impeachment trial, but was not subpoenaed by the House after his attorney indicated he would not show up.
THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
George Conway Warns Republicans: ‘There Is No Constitutional Reason Trump Couldn’t Be Impeached Again’
George Conway has some strong words for Republicans who are attempting to cast the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a fraud or a hoax – or think a sham trial in the Senate with no witnesses is the way to go. An attorney who won a unanimous ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court, Conway has a strong legal background and is using it to go after members of the party he left last year.
In a Washington Post op-ed Conway writes, “the House can still investigate, if it so chooses. In fact, it should. After all, not only does the House have a continuing obligation of oversight, but also there is no double-jeopardy prohibition on impeachment: If more damning evidence surfaces, there is no constitutional reason Trump couldn’t be impeached again.”
Conway is not done yet – he is also issuing a personal warning to Republican Senators.
“Trump’s written tirade to Pelosi confirms the point,” he says, referring to the president’s unprecedented six-page letter. “It shows that, even as he is being impeached, he still has no idea why — and thus no idea what his presidential duties require. He hasn’t learned his lesson, and never will.”
“And that is the ultimate point Republican senators who care about their legacies should consider: They run the risk of being refuted and shamed on the pages of history not just by the evidence — but by Trump himself.”
Read Conway’s entire op-ed here.
