Connect with us

TRUTH

John Kelly Warns Senate Republicans They Will Be Tainted for Not Allowing Witnesses: ‘You Open Yourself Up Forever’

Published

on

According to President Trump’s former chief of staff, he thinks an impeachment trial with no witnesses should only be considered “half a trial,” NJ.com reports.

“In my view, they kind of leave themselves open to a lot of criticism,” John Kelly said in an interview. “It seems it was half a trial.”

Kelly says he believes new revelations from Bolton’s upcoming book that Trump played a central role in a campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens.

“If I was advising the United States Senate, I would say, ‘If you don’t respond to 75 percent of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done,” he added. “You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.”

EARLIER:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.