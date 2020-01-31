TRUTH
John Kelly Warns Senate Republicans They Will Be Tainted for Not Allowing Witnesses: ‘You Open Yourself Up Forever’
According to President Trump’s former chief of staff, he thinks an impeachment trial with no witnesses should only be considered “half a trial,” NJ.com reports.
“In my view, they kind of leave themselves open to a lot of criticism,” John Kelly said in an interview. “It seems it was half a trial.”
Kelly says he believes new revelations from Bolton’s upcoming book that Trump played a central role in a campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens.
“If I was advising the United States Senate, I would say, ‘If you don’t respond to 75 percent of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done,” he added. “You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.”
EARLIER:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- AYKM?3 days ago
Feinstein on Acquitting Trump: ‘The LA Times Misunderstood What I Said’
- ETHICS2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Evangelical Pastor With Ties to Trump Heads Organization Handing Out Envelopes of Cash to Black Voters
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'2 days ago
Trump Tries to Discredit John Bolton in Twitter Tantrum, Gets Destroyed: ‘You Should Fire the Moron Who Hired’ Him
- GOP IN DISARRAY2 days ago
GOP Rep. Doug Collins Launches Senate Run – Republican Senatorial Committee Denounces His ‘Stunning Shortsightedness’
- THE COMPANY YOU KEEP3 days ago
SEAL Protected, Praised, and Promoted by Trump After War Crime Charges Attacks Teammates, Posts ‘Cowards’ Faces Online
- HOW DEEP DOES ALL THIS GO?1 day ago
Lev Parnas Directly Implicates Lindsey Graham in Ukraine Extortion Scheme: ‘He Was in the Loop’
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?2 days ago
Trump White House Sends Formal Threat to John Bolton — and Warns Him Not to Publish His Book: CNN
- AYKM?2 days ago
‘King Louis XIV Argument’: Dershowitz Decimated for Claim It’s Not Quid Pro Quo if Presidents Believe Re-Election Is in Public Interest