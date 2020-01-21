Internet Scorches ‘Disease Fanboy’ Hugh Hewitt for ‘Rooting for a Pandemic’ to Distract From Trump Impeachment Trial

Hugh Hewitt is once again under fire, this time for almost appearing to be glad a deadly SARS-related virus has been diagnosed in a patient in Washington state – saying additional diagnoses will take the focus away from the Senate’s historic impeachment trial. Hewitt is a conservative Washington Post columnist, radio host, MSNBC and NBC contributor, and law professor who went from being a “Never-Trumper” to all-in for President Donald Trump.

“People care much more for their health than theater,” said Hewitt via Twitter, referring to Trump’s impeachment trial. The SARS-related virus, known as the Wuhan coronavirus, is named for an area of China where it was first found. It “has infected more than 300 people and killed six in an outbreak that has struck China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and now the US,” CNN reports.

“It’s a nightmare to consider and pray they don’t arrive, but more cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and news cycle fixated on pre-ordained result in Senate trial will at least be dented if not broken,” he tweeted.

Many on social media were angered. Take a look at some of the responses:

When you love a man so much that you seem to kind of be hoping for a disease to take hold in America as it might take the heat off your guy – it’s probably time to take a moment and reflect on what you’ve become. https://t.co/vjaCK8DX3R — Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) January 21, 2020

Disease Fanboy weighs in — paperclip.exe 📎 (@xiruxi) January 21, 2020

Nothing to see here. Just @NBCNews contributor Hugh Hewitt rooting for a pandemic to kill Americans to “distract” from Trump’s impeachment. Of course, if coronavirus killed people using a gun, Hugh would call politicizing it “inappropriate.” — RevDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) January 21, 2020

“Gosh, I hope a lot of people get sick so the media will stop paying attention to this trial.” https://t.co/bPHGlg6xX7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 21, 2020

I’ll translate: Hugh hopes a pandemic will distract you from the coverup. https://t.co/lBjkSd46zt — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 21, 2020

Oh thank god for viral outbreaks, I was almost bored with the news of a criminal conspiracy enveloping the highest levels of government of one of the most powerful and dangerous countries on the planet. https://t.co/K00JERwrQJ — Stephen Belcher (@sycobuny) January 21, 2020

“If enough people die it will distract from impeachment” is certainly a take, you soulless ghoul https://t.co/rSgzMKesPd — Mere Smith (@EvilGalProds) January 21, 2020

Says guy rooting for and helping to enable the “pre-ordained result” and pure “theater” of this trial as he tweets a crazily unrelated story. BTW, when the time comes to volunteer for ridiculing minor Vichy “conservatives” for the rest of our/their lives, dibs on @hughhewitt. https://t.co/a3SEyIKcKZ — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 21, 2020

“I really hope this thing that kills people and might help my team doesn’t happen” https://t.co/k4id94UDdE — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) January 21, 2020

No two ways about it this is the take of a bad person. Hugh, you are a bad person. Hugh, you don’t have to be a bad person. Cut it out. https://t.co/h2vemJivcC — Shea Flinn (@FlinnShady) January 21, 2020

“Please God send us a plague to divert attention from bad publicity for Dear Leader” is totally normal too https://t.co/Y0iK78XhEE — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) January 21, 2020