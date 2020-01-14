Indicted Former Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Took a Photo With Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Lev Parnas, who allegedly was working with Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in Ukraine, took a photo posing with Trump White House aides and family members Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Parnas, trying to leave the county, and his associates were “arrested on charges they schemed to funnel foreign money to U.S. politicians while trying to influence U.S.-Ukraine relations,” the Washington Post reported in October.

The Daily Beast obtained the photo from Parnas’ attorney. Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan tweeted out the image:

New: We obtained a photo of Lev Parnas with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, indicating he met them at least once. https://t.co/gRtpZjJnRW pic.twitter.com/IEryg7Bzyv — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) January 14, 2020

“The photo’s release comes as Parnas is seeking to testify to Congress about his involvement in Giuliani’s efforts to secure political favors from the government of Ukraine in exchange for White House access,” Swan writes at The Daily Beast.

The White House denies the photo is proof of anything.

“Jared and Ivanka don’t know Mr. Parnas. This was taken at an event in a photo line and is one of tens of thousands of pictures they take every year.,“ the White House told The Daily Beast.

Image by U.S. Embassy Jerusalem via Flickr and a CC license