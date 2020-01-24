Connect with us

AMERICAN PATRIOT

Everyone’s Talking About Adam Schiff’s Powerful, Masterful Closing – Propelling #RightMatters to Number One Trending Topic

Published

on

It began when many Americans were sleeping, when many were getting ready for bed, but just before 10:30 PM ET House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff began his 8 minute and 39 second closing in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Enough were watching to propel his central theme, “right matters,” to the top spot on social media platforms like Twitter.

“Right is supposed to matter. It’s what made us the greatest nation on earth. No Constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter any more,” Schiff told his colleagues in the U.S. Senate, and Americans across the country, and people around the world, toward the end of his masterful, powerful speech.

He posited, what if Russia starts “interfering in our election again to help Donald Trump. Can you have the least bit of confidence that Donald Trump will stand up to them and protect our national interest over his own personal interest?” Schiff asked. “You know you can’t. Which makes him dangerous to this country. You know you can’t. You know you can’t count on him. None of us can. None of us can. What happens if China got the message? Now, you can say, well, he’s just joking, of course, he didn’t really mean China should investigate the Bidens. You know that’s no joke. Now, maybe you could have argued three years ago when he said, ‘Hey, Russia, if you’re listening, hack Hillary’s emails.’ Maybe you could give him a freebie and say he was joking. But now we know better. Hours after he did that, we know Russia, in fact, tried to hack Hillary’s emails.”

He also reminded Americans that there’s “no mulligan here when it comes to our national security.”

“So what if China does overtly or covertly start to help the Trump campaign? You think he’s going to call them out on it? Or do you think he’s going to give them a better trade deal on it? Can any of us really have the confidence that Donald Trump will put his personal interests ahead of the national interests? Is there really any evidence in this presidency that should give us the ironclad confidence that he would do so? You know you can’t count on him to do that. That’s the sad truth. You know you can’t count on him to do that.”

“It doesn’t matter how good or bad our advocacy in this trial is. It doesn’t matter how well-written the oa impartiality is. If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost. The framers couldn’t protect us from ourselves, if right and truth don’t matter. And you know that what he did was not right. You know, that’s what they do in the old country, that Colonel Vindman’s father came from or the old country that my great-grandfather came from, or the old countries that your ancestors came from or that maybe you came from. But here, right is supposed to matter.”

Watch:

Here’s how some are responding:

Ex-GOP Congressman, now an independent:

More:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.