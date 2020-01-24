AMERICAN PATRIOT
Everyone’s Talking About Adam Schiff’s Powerful, Masterful Closing – Propelling #RightMatters to Number One Trending Topic
It began when many Americans were sleeping, when many were getting ready for bed, but just before 10:30 PM ET House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff began his 8 minute and 39 second closing in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Enough were watching to propel his central theme, “right matters,” to the top spot on social media platforms like Twitter.
“Right is supposed to matter. It’s what made us the greatest nation on earth. No Constitution can protect us if right doesn’t matter any more,” Schiff told his colleagues in the U.S. Senate, and Americans across the country, and people around the world, toward the end of his masterful, powerful speech.
He posited, what if Russia starts “interfering in our election again to help Donald Trump. Can you have the least bit of confidence that Donald Trump will stand up to them and protect our national interest over his own personal interest?” Schiff asked. “You know you can’t. Which makes him dangerous to this country. You know you can’t. You know you can’t count on him. None of us can. None of us can. What happens if China got the message? Now, you can say, well, he’s just joking, of course, he didn’t really mean China should investigate the Bidens. You know that’s no joke. Now, maybe you could have argued three years ago when he said, ‘Hey, Russia, if you’re listening, hack Hillary’s emails.’ Maybe you could give him a freebie and say he was joking. But now we know better. Hours after he did that, we know Russia, in fact, tried to hack Hillary’s emails.”
He also reminded Americans that there’s “no mulligan here when it comes to our national security.”
“So what if China does overtly or covertly start to help the Trump campaign? You think he’s going to call them out on it? Or do you think he’s going to give them a better trade deal on it? Can any of us really have the confidence that Donald Trump will put his personal interests ahead of the national interests? Is there really any evidence in this presidency that should give us the ironclad confidence that he would do so? You know you can’t count on him to do that. That’s the sad truth. You know you can’t count on him to do that.”
“It doesn’t matter how good or bad our advocacy in this trial is. It doesn’t matter how well-written the oa impartiality is. If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If truth doesn’t matter, we’re lost. The framers couldn’t protect us from ourselves, if right and truth don’t matter. And you know that what he did was not right. You know, that’s what they do in the old country, that Colonel Vindman’s father came from or the old country that my great-grandfather came from, or the old countries that your ancestors came from or that maybe you came from. But here, right is supposed to matter.”
Watch:
Donald Trump must be convicted and removed from office.
Because he will always choose his own personal interest over our national interest.
Because in America, right matters. Truth matters.
If not, no Constitution can protect us.
If not, we are lost. pic.twitter.com/USfx6v9KsT
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 24, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
Ex-GOP Congressman, now an independent:
Every American should watch @RepAdamSchiff’s closing at Thursday’s session. pic.twitter.com/N5ulp0bL7Y
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 24, 2020
More:
Trending #1 nationally right now? #rightmatters pic.twitter.com/1gnmnzN5se
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 24, 2020
A closing statement for the ages. #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/ejsTPqNVP7
— Ryan Knight 🏳️🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) January 24, 2020
The moment in Lt. Col. Alex Vindman’s testimony that @RepAdamSchiff referenced tonight:
“This is America. This is the country I’ve served and defended. That all my brothers have served. And here, #RightMatters.” pic.twitter.com/9f7H1cAoya
— 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) January 24, 2020
.@RepAdamSchiff is carrying our republic on his back. #RightMatters
— AboutInsects (@AboutInsects) January 24, 2020
I cried for my country tonight. I prayed for my country tonight. And I thanked God for Patriots like Adam Schiff!
— Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) January 24, 2020
Adam Schiff’s fiery patriotism is precisely what this country needs as we face the treachery of Donald Trump. Schiff is fighting like hell for America — for every one of us. #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/Y3QzQU75BH
— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 24, 2020
Adam Schiff has risen to the ocassion.
He has become an icon for justice, and will be remembered as such in history.#RightMatters
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 24, 2020
Holy shitballs. Adam Schiff speech is going to be read and studied alongside the greatest speeches in American history. Period#RightMatters otherwise we are lost
God almighty hearing that disgraceful pos #MoscowMitch after that incredible speech was like stepping in dog shit
— (((Feddi Up))) (@FeddiUp) January 24, 2020
