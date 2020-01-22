FAIR IS FAIR
‘Chuck Schumer Is the Leader of the Senate Next January’ if GOP Refuses to Allow Witnesses: Former Democratic Senator
Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill delivered a stunning rebuke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus Wednesday afternoon. Discussing the GOP’s refusal to allow any of the 11 amendments Democrats filed in an effort to allow witnesses and evidence to be presented at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Claire McCaskill warned that voters will not be pleased.
“I think Chuck Schumer is the leader of the Senate next January,” if Republicans ultimately block witnesses and documents from being presented, the former Democratic Senator from Missouri said on MSNBC.
McCaskill went on to say she “guarantees” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is “losing sleep” over it.
Republicans will have another opportunity to vote to allow witnesses and documents. What they choose to do may determine their fate.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
