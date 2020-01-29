Anti-LGBTQ Evangelical Pastor With Ties to Trump Heads Organization Handing Out Envelopes of Cash to Black Voters

President Donald Trump and his allies appear to be doing nearly everything they can – in apparent disregard for the moral or legal perceptions – to win the 2020 presidential election. Trump occasionally has courted the Black community’s vote, albeit in usual Trump fashion – by degrading them – as he did in 2016, asking, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed,” Trump, dircting his comments to African Americans, told his almost entirely white audience.

Trump walked away with a mere 8% of Black people’s votes – less than the usual 10% Republicans traditionally get.

But the Trump machine is at it again, believing they can get up to 30% of Black Americans to vote for Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reports 20% or more would hand the election to Trump.

“Allies of Donald Trump have begun holding events in black communities where organizers lavish praise on the president as they hand out tens of thousands of dollars to lucky attendees,” Politico reports. “The first giveaway took place last month in Cleveland, where recipients whose winning tickets were drawn from a bin landed cash gifts in increments of several hundred dollars, stuffed into envelopes.”

Cleveland is home to Pastor Darrell Scott (photo, with Trump), who has strong ties to President Trump and heads the organization behind the lavish payouts, according to Politico.

More events are planned, including one in Virginia, which has been postponed.

If it sounds fishy, organizers claim it’s not. Politico reports the cash payouts are “intended to promote economic development in inner cities,” according to the group behind them, the Urban Revitalization Coalition, a registered 501(c)3 charity.

At least one leading legal expert on nonprofit law questions the arrangement.

The organization’s CEO, Darrell Scott, says its donors “prefer to remain anonymous.”

Darrell Scott is Cleveland-based Pastor Darrell Scott, who not only is CEO of the Urban Revitalization Coalition, but happens to be a co-founder and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, and was a member of President Trump’s executive transition team.

He has strongly supported Trump and organized a meeting for Trump and other Black pastors at Trump Tower in 2016.

In August of 2018 Pastor Scott attended what was being described as a White House “State Dinner” for about 100 leaders of the Evangelical Christian community, which was attended by some of the nation’s leading anti-LGBTQ activists.

As NCRM reported at the time, the White House did not publish a list of attendees, but in his speech President trump specifically thanked anti-gay hate group leader Tony Perkins, along with anti-LGBT activists Franklin Graham, Paula White, Alveda King, Jerry Falwell, megachurch pastor and Fox News pundit Robert Jeffress, Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Ralph Reed, Focus on The Family founder James Dobson, and Pastor Darrell Scott.

Pastor Scott has a history of anti-gay statements.

Also in attendance, as documented in news reports and in photos posted to social media, were Eric Metaxas, Greg Laurie, and Gary Bauer. Bauer served before Perkins as the president of the Family Research Council.

After that 2018 “State Dinner” the White House was only too happy to promote Pastor Scott’s remarks:

“This is probably the most pro-active administration regarding urban America and the faith-based community in my lifetime. . . . the most pro-black president that we’ve had in our lifetime.” – Pastor Darrell Scott Read more: https://t.co/1KyEkzeciH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2018

Last year in February Trump again sang Pastor Scott’s praises at a White House event: