News
Trump will resign if high-ranking aides are forced to testify in Senate impeachment trial: former administration official
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, former Trump White House communications official Anthony Scaramucci stated that Donald Trump will resign rather than sit through watching former key aides testify at his impeachment trial should they be called.
Sitting on the panel with host Reid, Scaramucci said there was no way the president could survive if former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former security advisor John Bolton were to be compelled to testify before the Senate on national TV.
‘Let’s talk about Republican Senate for a second,” Scaramucci s began. “They are allowing this. End of the day, he [Trump] completely broke the law. You go through the different categories, you look at the facts.”
“Joy,” he continued. “We haven’t seen the primary witness testimony. Those four people whether it’s Mulvaney, Bolton, Giuliani, Pompeo — if they have to testify under oath, he has to leave. So there’s four senators that need to be moved to allow for a full and fair trial. If that happens, scoundrel number one, he’ll leave before that testimony.”
“You think he’ll resign?” the shocked Reid asked.
“There is no way he can handle the heat of that testimony,” he shot back.
Watch below:
News
Trump Uses Turncoat Democrat to Claim ‘Witch Hunt’ Is ‘Chasing’ People Out of Dem Party – as GOP Exodus From Congress Grows
President Donald Trump is pointing to the one lone Democrat who has switched to the Republican Party as evidence that the impeachment “Witch Hunt” and Democratic policies are “chasing common sense people out of” the Democratic Party. The President is wrong.
As NCRM has documented repeatedly, there is a GOP mass exodus from Congress. To date in the 116th Congress 28 Republicans have announced they are retiring or have already quit without completing their terms. A 29th is in the wings – another GOP Congressman who just admitted to committing felonies and will be resigning in a matter of days.
By comparison just nine House Democrats have announced their retirement and just one has left without finishing their term.
Trump on Thursday sat down with Democrat Jeff Van Drew, and by the time the New Jersey Congressman left the Oval Office he pledged his “undying devotion” to President Trump and switched to the Republican Party, as he had telegraphed he would earlier in the week.
Trump has now endorsed Van Drew’s re-election, which will be an uphill battle.
In his tweet Trump also claims the GOP is “growing”:
Donald Trump does not drink beer or wear blue jeans, but his aides say that he’s transformed the GOP into the “beer and bluejeans” party https://t.co/1nGLD6KLsS
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 13, 2019
It’s a line Jared Kushner recently used, and does not appear to be supported by evidence:
….and has my FULL Endorsement. This is a BIG win for our GOP and a BIG win for South Jersey. South Jersey is TRUMP COUNTRY, so I know ALL NJ Republicans will join me in supporting Jeff Van Drew. The Dems are already coming after him, so help Jeff win. https://t.co/whoUDnen12
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
News
Democrat Turned Republican Mocked for Giving Trump His ‘Undying Support’ – After Suggesting Stephen Miller Is a Racist
U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew sat with his House Republican “friends” as he became just one of three Democrats who cast “no” votes on the Articles of Impeachment Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon the Democrat from New Jersey became the Republican from New Jersey after he sat in the Oval Office and gave President Donald Trump his “undying support.”
Jeff Van Drew to Donald Trump:
“You have my undying support. And always.”pic.twitter.com/L6jHLT3n7Z
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 19, 2019
The newly-minted “conservative” is being held to account, at least for now on social media, as many are asking if he talked with Trump about his suggestion that senior advisor to the president Stephen Miller is a racist and a white supremacist. Others are asking how he can be comfortable joining the “Grand Old White Supremacist Party.”
They’re referring to this tweet, which Van Drew sent less than a month ago. In it he’s apparently talking about the bombshell report that proves Miller sent the far right wing website Breitbart nearly 1000 emails that have been characterized as racist and white supremacist – apparently even by Van Drew:
In light of the recent revelations regarding White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller we must stand up against white supremacist terrorism and the racist rhetoric that encourages it. That is why I am an original cosponsor of H.Res. 299.
— Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@CongressmanJVD) November 25, 2019
That tweet is coming back to haunt the New Jersey Republican lawmaker, very quickly:
Bipartisan support! https://t.co/C1A93dDo4t
— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) December 19, 2019
Strong stance from a House Republican. https://t.co/xHbxNLpH8g
— Matt Ford (@fordm) December 19, 2019
members of both parties now calling for Stephen Miller’s resignation –> https://t.co/AG5FjidvzC
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) December 19, 2019
Congressman Van Drew Hearts Stephen Miller Now
— Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) December 15, 2019
I’d like to inform my constituents that in the last two and half weeks I’ve discovered that white supremacist terrorism is actually good. Praise Trump! https://t.co/grJXEfTS3F
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) December 19, 2019
Will Van Drew still want Miller’s resignation? Or has he joined the Klan, too? https://t.co/kKHiKRGxx3
— Bootlickin’ Lindsay Graham The Sham (@1984Mikae) December 19, 2019
Did you talk about this with Trump, Congressman? https://t.co/1qKAOA3qVA
— Mead🤨ws! ✈️ (@JD_Meadows) December 19, 2019
Why are you switching to the party that is rubber-stamping Miller’s agenda then, Congressman Van Drew?
Was this a lie?
— Tim Peacock (@TimAPeacock) December 19, 2019
Where by “stand up” you mean “go crawling to join the party that enables and perpetuates the white supremacist terrorism”, I guess?
(This aged well.) https://t.co/I9tWVZRL4D
— John Panzer (@jpanzer) December 14, 2019
Hey @CongressmanJVD, now that you’ve pledged your ‘undying support’ for Trump, do you still denounce Stephen Miller? Or is he A-Ok now? https://t.co/88Hmp843fU
— Bryan 🇺🇸 🍑#FamiliesBelongTogether (@swimmerbr78) December 19, 2019
Hey, now that you’re a Republican and vowed your undying support for Trump, maybe you have his ear now to have that racist piece of shit fired! https://t.co/YHB6Cm3x1D
— Chip (@jcgifford) December 19, 2019
Did you bring this up today with Trump, when you were kissing his ass? You just joined the Grand Old White Supremacist Party, dipshit. https://t.co/YOnoOHtlmx
— Chuckleworthy (@chuckleworthy1) December 19, 2019
News
McConnell Whines House Inquiry Was ‘Rushed and Rigged’ After Admitting He Plans to Rush and Rig Trump’s Senate Trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained in a floor speech Thursday that the House “rushed and rigged” the impeachment hearings. But he then admitted that he would basically do the same thing if it came to the Senate.
McConnell began by trashing the Democrats for the rushed hearings, which the Democrats have said is because President Donald Trump’s crimes were that egregious and that “obvious.” The 2020 election has already begun and Democrats have said that it is important to work swiftly because the president is already working to hurt the election.
Republicans argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation took too long, but now they’re saying that the Ukraine scandal investigation was too short. McConnell didn’t outline how long exactly an investigation should take in his extensive speech to the nation.
But when speaking before the Senate, McConnell said that he intended to also rush the Senate trial of Trump to get it over with. McConnell has said that he doesn’t want to call any witnesses and hold a vote without having an actual trial. Trump, by contrast, he has said wants witnesses and a trial.
Ironically, McConnell warned that if Democrats impeach Trump “for no good reason” then it could open up the possibility that Republicans could do the same to a Democratic president. The vote to impeach former President Bill Clinton for lying about his extra-marital affair took place 21 years ago this month.
The Senate leader also lambasted Democrats’ process, saying that “precedent” matters. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne pointed out that McConnell tends to believe in “precedent” only when it’s convenient for him.
Ugh. Lectured by McConnell that “history matters; precedent matters.” Hypocrisy alert: Merrick Garland /obstruction of Obama’s 8 years. Make no mistake, McConnell will do whatever he decides is in his best interest, not the country’s. The Senate’s rules, due process be damned.
— Cynthia Alksne (@CynthiaAlksne) December 19, 2019
McConnell bragged on Tuesday that he is not an impartial juror and stands firmly behind the president.
You can watch the video of McConnell below:
