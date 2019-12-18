Trump Has Been Impeached for Abuse of Power

“Good work, President Crayons!”

President Donald Trump has just sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six page letter attacking her for moving forward with impeaching him, less than one day before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach and remove him from office.

The letter is being described by the press as “rambling” but being mocked on social media as “unhinged,” and “like a writter version of a Trump rally.”

Some political observers say the letter reads as if Trump wrote it himself.

Others say it sounds like top Trump advisor, white nationalist Stephen Miller, wrote it:

Anyone who has seen Stephen Miller on a Sunday morning show, or warming up the crowd before a kag rally, recognizes the cadences & diction in this letter. Trump did a final edit & signed, pleased with SM’s work. — HereticalStoic (@JudsonCarmicha1) December 17, 2019

In it, Trump makes ludicrous claims, like, “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” as Politico noted.

CNN’s top Trump fact-checker weighs in:

Trump’s letter to Pelosi is like his tweets put to letterhead. He makes his regular false claims (the Electoral College result;

cost of the Mueller probe; energy production; etc.), uses exclamation marks, and accuses Pelosi of lying about praying for him. https://t.co/okAZgOw2xc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2019

Editor/chief writer of the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker”:

OMG, this Trump letter to Pelosi is filled with so many falsehoods, all documented in our claims database. It’s like written version of a Trump rally. https://t.co/QCp7AM6zj6 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 17, 2019

Here are some other responses to the President’s missive.

OMG this letter is just as unhinged as Trump’s tweets, only copy-edited https://t.co/ultYGfsrAZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019

NEW: Trump sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi in which he complains about how “unfair” the “impeachment hoax” is & tells her she is offending the Founding Fathers and “declaring war on American democracy”: “It’s a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with, not I!” pic.twitter.com/sAX9FwqkfV — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 17, 2019

I bet trump really thought he had a genius light bulb moment when he came up with the idea to write the speaker a letter. Good work, President Crayons! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 17, 2019

PURE PROJECTION. The war on democracy is not letting Garland get a hearing and Trump’s behavior.

Impeachment live updates: Trump excoriates Pelosi and Democrats in letter to House speaker, calls impeachment ‘declaring open war on American Democracy’ https://t.co/T6dlCgFJfu — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 17, 2019

This letter is beneath the dignity of the office Trump currently occupies. https://t.co/jtCMZKrulZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 17, 2019

BREAKING: Trump has sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi that amounts to his only defense so far on his impeachment that reads like an unhinged rant, calling the impeachment a “fantasy” and an “illegal, partisan coup.” He also compares his circumstances to the Salem witch trial. 1/ pic.twitter.com/YsuqBk4z4v — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 17, 2019

Trump wrote a 6 page scathing letter to Pelosi, claiming articles of impeachment are illegitimate and a perversion of justice. He compares it to Salem witch trials, a coup. Mean tweets mashed together to make a letter. He is DEMENTED. Someone take his crayons away. — Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) December 17, 2019