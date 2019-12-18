News
Trump Has Been Impeached for Abuse of Power
President Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power. The House has just passed the first of two Articles of Impeachment. With the vote still ongoing and the second Article to be taken up shortly, the 45th president has just become the third to be impeached.
The final vote on the first Article was 230-197, with one member, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), voting “present.”
NEW: President Donald Trump Has Just Been Overwhelmingly Impeached for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress
News
‘Insulting’: Dem Lawmaker Rains Hell on Kevin McCarthy for Blatantly Lying About Reasons for Impeachment
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on Wednesday shredded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he claimed that Democrats were only impeaching President Donald Trump because his behavior made them feel “upset.”
During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Slotkin slammed McCarthy for shamelessly misrepresenting House Democrats’ arguments for impeaching the president.
“He just said we’re doing this because we’re upset and to me, it’s insulting,” she said. “I mean, if I were upset, I get upset every day about something. But for me, this is a very different thing. The president of the United States reached out to a foreign leader and asked for help against a political rival for personal gain.”
Slotkin then outlined the dangers of letting Trump get away with shaking down foreign countries to investigate his political foes ahead of an election.
“That’s a precedent that cannot be allowed to move forward, because today it’s a Democratic or Republican president asking for help on an investigation of a rival,” she said. “Tomorrow it’s a Republican president asking for a cyber attack. So it’s demeaning when he says, ‘Well people are upset about it.’ I want him to be upset about that, right? The president of the United States did that!”
Watch the video below.
News
Trump Suggests Schiff Should Be Punished Like ‘In Guatemala’ – Laments ‘Because of Immunity He Can’t Be Prosecuted’
President Donald Trump appeared to suggest House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff should be violently punished, and lamented that because the California Democratic Congressman has “immunity” he won’t be prosecuted.
The irony of the president’s hypocrisy appeared to escape Trump. In the Mueller report alone at least ten possibly criminal acts Trump appears to have committed were outlined, but because of a DOJ policy he cannot be prosecuted.
The president attacked Chairman Schiff for an early impeachment hearing in which the Chairman delivered opening remarks clearly summarizing via parody the effects of Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine. Trump and Republicans have latched on to those comments claiming Schiff was lying or somehow falsifying the record, which is untrue.
In his Tuesday remarks to reporters President Trump, meeting with the President of Guatemala, blasted Chairman Schiff.
“When you have a guy like Shifty Schiff go out and make up a statement that I made, he said, this is what he said but I never said it. He totally made it up. In Guatemala they handle things much tougher than that,” he said, referring to Schiff’s remarks.
Watch:
Trump suggests Adam Schiff should face severe punishment for paraphrasing his Zelensky call during a hearing: “In Guatemala they handle things much tougher than that.” pic.twitter.com/bUMrsKJpyv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019
News
‘Like a Written Version of a Trump Rally’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Sending Pelosi ‘Unhinged’ 6 Page Letter
“Good work, President Crayons!”
President Donald Trump has just sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six page letter attacking her for moving forward with impeaching him, less than one day before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach and remove him from office.
The letter is being described by the press as “rambling” but being mocked on social media as “unhinged,” and “like a writter version of a Trump rally.”
Some political observers say the letter reads as if Trump wrote it himself.
Others say it sounds like top Trump advisor, white nationalist Stephen Miller, wrote it:
Anyone who has seen Stephen Miller on a Sunday morning show, or warming up the crowd before a kag rally, recognizes the cadences & diction in this letter. Trump did a final edit & signed, pleased with SM’s work.
— HereticalStoic (@JudsonCarmicha1) December 17, 2019
In it, Trump makes ludicrous claims, like, “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” as Politico noted.
CNN’s top Trump fact-checker weighs in:
Trump’s letter to Pelosi is like his tweets put to letterhead. He makes his regular false claims (the Electoral College result;
cost of the Mueller probe; energy production; etc.), uses exclamation marks, and accuses Pelosi of lying about praying for him. https://t.co/okAZgOw2xc
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2019
Editor/chief writer of the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker”:
OMG, this Trump letter to Pelosi is filled with so many falsehoods, all documented in our claims database. It’s like written version of a Trump rally. https://t.co/QCp7AM6zj6
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 17, 2019
Here are some other responses to the President’s missive.
OMG this letter is just as unhinged as Trump’s tweets, only copy-edited https://t.co/ultYGfsrAZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019
NEW: Trump sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi in which he complains about how “unfair” the “impeachment hoax” is & tells her she is offending the Founding Fathers and “declaring war on American democracy”:
“It’s a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with, not I!” pic.twitter.com/sAX9FwqkfV
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 17, 2019
I bet trump really thought he had a genius light bulb moment when he came up with the idea to write the speaker a letter. Good work, President Crayons!
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 17, 2019
PURE PROJECTION. The war on democracy is not letting Garland get a hearing and Trump’s behavior.
Impeachment live updates: Trump excoriates Pelosi and Democrats in letter to House speaker, calls impeachment ‘declaring open war on American Democracy’ https://t.co/T6dlCgFJfu
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 17, 2019
This letter is beneath the dignity of the office Trump currently occupies. https://t.co/jtCMZKrulZ
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 17, 2019
BREAKING: Trump has sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi that amounts to his only defense so far on his impeachment that reads like an unhinged rant, calling the impeachment a “fantasy” and an “illegal, partisan coup.” He also compares his circumstances to the Salem witch trial. 1/ pic.twitter.com/YsuqBk4z4v
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 17, 2019
Trump wrote a 6 page scathing letter to Pelosi, claiming articles of impeachment are illegitimate and a perversion of justice. He compares it to Salem witch trials, a coup. Mean tweets mashed together to make a letter.
He is DEMENTED. Someone take his crayons away.
— Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) December 17, 2019
Three takeaways from this letter:
1. There is absolutely zero chance President Trump wrote this himself.
2. He is obviously scared right now.
3. He has had multiple opportunities to testify himself and could in his Senate trial as well, but he won’t. https://t.co/QVnfidCxPv
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 17, 2019
