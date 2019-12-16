Connect with us

‘Spine Made of Jell-O’: Mitt Romney Mocked as ‘Weak’ for Refusing to Say if He Wants Witnesses at Impeachment Trial

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is under fire after revealing that he has an opinion on whether or not witnesses – like John Bolton – should testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but won’t share his opinion before he consults with others.

“It’s not that I don’t have any point of view, it’s just that I’m not willing to share that point of view till I’ve had the chance to talk to others and get their perspectives,” Senator Romney told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Many on social media are mocking the former GOP presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor. They believe Romney repeatedly has not shown sufficient courage in the face of Republican Party extremists and especially President Trump. Romney, whose reported net worth is believed to be up to several hundred million dollars, doesn’t need the job and was seen as someone who would stand up and speak truth to power. Some feel he has failed in that role.

Senate Republicans are saying they don’t believe witnesses who were banned by President Trump should be allowed to testify.

The responses are coming in, and they don’t look good for the Utah Republican lawmaker.

 

 

 

 

