WHAT COWARDICE LOOKS LIKE
‘Spine Made of Jell-O’: Mitt Romney Mocked as ‘Weak’ for Refusing to Say if He Wants Witnesses at Impeachment Trial
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is under fire after revealing that he has an opinion on whether or not witnesses – like John Bolton – should testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but won’t share his opinion before he consults with others.
“It’s not that I don’t have any point of view, it’s just that I’m not willing to share that point of view till I’ve had the chance to talk to others and get their perspectives,” Senator Romney told CNN’s Manu Raju.
Many on social media are mocking the former GOP presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor. They believe Romney repeatedly has not shown sufficient courage in the face of Republican Party extremists and especially President Trump. Romney, whose reported net worth is believed to be up to several hundred million dollars, doesn’t need the job and was seen as someone who would stand up and speak truth to power. Some feel he has failed in that role.
Senate Republicans are saying they don’t believe witnesses who were banned by President Trump should be allowed to testify.
The responses are coming in, and they don’t look good for the Utah Republican lawmaker.
Yeah, in the form of a Slinky!
— Swintonlad (@Swintonlad3) December 16, 2019
“It’s not that I don’t have any point of view, it’s just that I need to get my point of view from someone else.”
— PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) December 16, 2019
How do they tell their kids basic parenting things like “think for yourself” or “don’t give up on what you believe in.” https://t.co/DAlf2x5P4x
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) December 16, 2019
Courage.
— Mourning in America (@professorkck) December 16, 2019
A spine made of Jell-O. https://t.co/9KBvodA9gn
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 16, 2019
I’m going to tell my kids this is what cowardice looks like. https://t.co/ybF8EZZBJ6
— Teacher Dude (@Read_Instead) December 16, 2019
@MittRomney you don’t know what your opinion is until you hear everyone else’s opinion? Be a man.
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) December 16, 2019
And i am a spineless chicken
— Daniel (@kacang_tua) December 16, 2019
A true gutless wonder https://t.co/zzxR32q6Sd
— Stephen J. Bost (@amysticalman) December 16, 2019
He is beige. https://t.co/QW0vVDQfu0
— Big John of OishMeloish (@oishmeloish) December 16, 2019
Mitt Romney, a profile of courage https://t.co/ipIEqQYLtE
— Yukon Carnitas Is, Disney’s the Santa Clause (@Vince_Pitrone) December 16, 2019
Weak. https://t.co/7027DzBByY
— bruinsfan197 (@bruinsfan197) December 16, 2019
Even the “good” Republicans are spineless cowards. https://t.co/D0H6WyX4IR
— Chad Williams (@cmwill99) December 16, 2019
Never been more convinced that Romney didn’t have what it takes to lead our country as president https://t.co/Dvvj4G93Pf
— Jack Bacon (@Jrbacon50) December 16, 2019
Mitt: do you realize you are a SENATOR? Look up some of your predecessors from the Watergate era like Sam Ervin, Howard Baker, Barry Goldwater – imperfect men for sure but they knew they were Senators in the United States Congress. https://t.co/sZRriQagUP
— Erv Robinson (@erv_robinson) December 16, 2019
