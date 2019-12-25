GOP IN CRISIS
McConnell Facing Possible GOP Revolt After Republican Senator Blasts Him for Colluding With Trump on Impeachment: CNN
Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), where she took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for openly colluding with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a CNN guest suggested she may have opened the door to more GOP senators to break ranks.
In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” about McConnell’s remarks about coordinating with the White House.
“To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process,” she stated.
Speaking with host Brianna Keilar, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Little said things may get tough now for the McConnell behind closed doors.
“I think there are three main people in the Senate that McConnell needs to look out for,” he began. “I think Murkowski, Romney and Collins who may take that tactic and may say, ‘listen, we care about the procedure, the institutional interests of the senate.’”
“And I think one of the things of inviting in those House managers from the Republican side in Trump’s defense, if it really does become a partisan slugfest, I think they have a chance to lose more Republican senators,” he continued. “This is an interesting impeachment trial. Unlike the Clinton impeachment, the grounds for impeachment against the president are really substantial in a very different way and I think some Republican senators who deeply — if they could, there’s reports if this was done behind closed doors about the vote you’d see 30 Republicans vote to impeach the president. There are some real danger zones for the president and the Senate majority leader.”
Watch below:
Rick Wilson Drops the Mic on McConnell and Graham’s Trump Defense: ‘They Know the Truth and Choose the Lie’
In a column filled with both anger and despair, Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson launched a diatribe against Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) saying they have thrown all pretense of ethical behavior out the window and have ensured that the corruption of Donald Trump will taint the GOP forever — and they have no problem with it.
Wilson got right to the point, writing: “The Republican Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, is now flagrantly, overtly telling America to f*ck itself, hard. Oh well. It was a nice republic while we had it.”
“There will be no impeachment trial to speak of in the U.S. Senate. There will be no accountability for Trump’s abuse of power and his extortion of a foreign leader to benefit his re-election campaign,” he continued. “There will be no blockbuster parade of witnesses like Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Pompeo. No documents will be produced. The people who could answer the real questions that speak to Trump’s intent and the reality of the Ukraine bribery scheme will never take the stand.”
As Wilson sees it, the two faces of the Republican party — if you take Donald Trump out of the mix — will turn the impeachment of the president into a farce.
Wilson suggested that the Democrats hands are tied, and that they need to change strategy if they have any hope of pressuring McConnell to hold a legitimate impeachment trial.
“There are no heroes in the Senate GOP. Don’t wait for anyone to ride in on a white horse (or Rafalca) to save the day. Although it would take only four members to force McConnell to do the right thing, they live in abject terror of Trump’s rage and McConnell’s money and power. They could force a real trial, and bring Trump to heel, but they won’t. They could demand witness testimony and document production, but they won’t.,” he wrote. “Yes, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Martha McSally, Susan Collins, Corey Gardner and others could easily change the game. Even two of them working in concert could force the question.
But they won’t. It’s not happening.”
“If the Democrats were serious, they’d bring the only kind of pressure Mitch McConnell gives a single fuck about: political. They’d be on the air with TV and digital ad campaigns in key Senate seats, spending the kind of money Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are incinerating in their bonfire of the vanities ad campaigns,” he continued. “Democrats would have their billionaires pushing a super PAC ad campaign with real tonnage behind it. They’d be hitting states like Maine, North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, especially Colorado. They’d be hanging Trump’s obvious corruption out there for all to see. They would be extracting a political price for senators who defend Trump. Spoiler: It’s not too late, but the clock is running.”
“There is no bottom, there is no limit, and there are no rules in the new game of Trump partisanship,” Wilson asserted. “Republicans know the truth, and choose the lie. They know the right course, and choose lawlessness. They know they are in service to a man with no moral center, no love of anything beyond his own ego, and no regard for the law, but pretend their defense of him is just ordinary partisanship.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
