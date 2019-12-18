AMERICA IN CRISIS
Federal Appeals Court Rules Obamacare Individual Mandate Unconstitutional
A federal appeals court has just ruled ObamaCare’s individual mandate is unconstitutional, but neglected to go as far as a lower court that reached the same conclusion. The case was brought by GOP officials across 20 states, led by Texas, and is supported by President Donald Trump.
The court sent the case back to a lower court directing judges to determine if the law could be saved without the individual mandate.
The 20 Republican Attorneys General and other state officials asked the lower court to declare ObamaCare unconstitutional in its entirety, a move President Trump and his Dept. of Justice have actively supported.
Almost one year ago to the day U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled the individual mandate was “inseparable” from the Affordable Care Act.
“The appeals court’s decision keeps the legal threat to Obamacare alive while reducing the likelihood the Supreme Court could render a final verdict on the law before the 2020 elections,” Politico reports.
‘Playing Clean Up for Trump’: AG Barr Destroyed for Statement Directly Contradicting 400 Page Inspector General Report
“One of the most dangerous men in America.”
Attorney General Bill Barr‘s reputation was forever tainted after he lied in his infamous four-page memo that allegedly summarized the Mueller Report. Over time his reputation has continued to suffer strong attacks, based on his actions, which appear to be motivated by one goal: the protection of President Donald Trump and the concept of the unitary executive, or an all-powerful U.S. president.
AG Barr has just released a statement one again that mischaracterizes another important DOJ report, one just-released that spans more than 400 pages. That Inspector General report finds there was no political bias against President Trump when the DOJ opened its Russia probe – including an investigation into Trump and his associates.
The report also destroys Trump’s repeated lies that President Barack Obama spied on him and wire tapped Trump Tower.
In response, Barr issued this false statement defending Trump and casting doubt on the work product of his own agency and hand-picked IG:
Barr again in statement defending Trump: “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019
To be clear, Barr’s above conclusions, regardless of framing them as opinion, are false.
And as a result, Barr is being destroyed on social media.
Here’s a former federal prosecutor:
No, AG Barr.
It doesn’t make that clear at all.
You are lying again.
You are an utter disgrace. https://t.co/YWh8qlrSSh
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) December 9, 2019
And here’s a NY Times op-ed writer and CNN contributor:
Bill Barr is by far one of the most dangerous men in America.
— Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 9, 2019
A former DOJ chief spokesperson:
In addition to playing clean up for Trump, Barr is also making perfectly clear he will never authorize a criminal investigation of the president. Trump has a free pass for criminality as long as Barr is AG. https://t.co/E78B3msM0y
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 9, 2019
More:
Calling Barr a mob lawyer is kind of an insult to the lawyers that mobsters actually hire, who at least pretend to have some respect for the law.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 9, 2019
Never in all of our lives, or the history of the country, have we had an Attorney General as corrupt as William Barr. https://t.co/GeN1Ygbx5G
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 9, 2019
Bill Barr is trying to Bill Barr the Horowitz report like he did the Mueller report and let’s not play this game again. https://t.co/q4teT6g1Qo
— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) December 9, 2019
Barr’s still at it: disputing and falsely reimagining his own department’s inspector general report. Laughter seems appropriate (as do screams…) https://t.co/uB007F6A2x
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 9, 2019
This is some actively evil disinformation shit right here. https://t.co/kFXDnxqjgA
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 9, 2019
As A.G. Barr’s statement questioning the legitimacy of the investigation is about to be read on air, @NicolleDWallace breaks out into laughter on @MSNBC and says, “Wait. Stop, stop, stop, stop. Where does that come from? Where?”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2019
This is, quite literally, the opposite of what the Inspector General concluded in the new report. Barr doesn’t like the conclusions, so he’s simply trying to rewrite them in a way that is favorable to Trump.
Stunning dishonesty on display here. https://t.co/YTl52pb9Vk
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 9, 2019
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Pentagon Panicked as US Troop Affinity for Russia Grows: Report
According to a report from Voice of America, military leaders at the Pentagon are growing increasingly concerned with the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the military ranks due to the influence of Russian propaganda and Donald Trump’s boosterism.
The report states, “While most Americans still see Moscow as a key U.S. adversary, new polling suggests that view is changing, most notably among the households of military members. The second annual Reagan National Defense Survey, completed in late October, found nearly half of armed services households questioned, 46%, said they viewed Russia as ally. Overall, the survey found 28% of Americans identified Russia as an ally, up from 19% the previous year.”
That same survey links Putin’s increasing popularity to the election of President Donald Trump.
“Pollsters found the positive views of Russia seemed to be ‘predominantly driven by Republicans who have responded to positive cues from [U.S.] President [Donald] Trump about Russia,’ according to an executive summary accompanying the results,” VOA reports.
At the same time, Washington Monthly reports, “Now, due to purely partisan interests, the nation’s military is being warped into supporting the hostile foreign power–against our own values, geopolitical interests, and intelligence services It’s like the plot from a bad spy novel, except that it’s happening right out in the open. This is the situation as it stands between Trump, Russia, the Republican Party and Ukraine.”
“U.S. defense and security officials have told VOA that Russia has been targeting U.S. military personnel, specifically, with a ramped-up influence campaign, as far back as 2017 in preparation for the November 2018 midterm elections,” VOA reports. “Russia’s goal, they said, was not so much to swing the result of the elections but to seed U.S. military personnel with the right type of disinformation so that they would be predisposed to view Russia and its actions in a more favorable way in the future.”
You can read more here.
Trump Facing Revolt and Possible High-Ranking Departures at Pentagon After Ouster of Spencer and War Crime Meddling: Report
According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump is facing a revolt at the Pentagon with senior officials considering retiring because the president is meddling in internal war crimes rulings and refusing to listen to their advice.
Following the dismissal of now-former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, “a handful of the Pentagon’s highest-ranking officials have been debating just when they would feel compelled to resign over what they see as Trump’s disregard for the chain of command,” the report states.
According to a Pentagon insider, “There’s a sense of dejection by senior leaders in the Pentagon, that the president and the secretary of defense are going to side with the loudmouths at Fox News against the reasoned opposition of senior military professionals. That’s the sense in a nutshell.”
Noting that Spencer stepped down on Sunday after Defense Secretary Mark Esper accused him of an “underhanded attempt to finesse Trump’s demands that the Navy cancel a disciplinary proceeding for Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher,” Politico adds the latest incident is yet another blow-up between the White House and the Pentagon.
“The incident was just the latest collision between Trump and the Pentagon leaders, following incidents in which the president ignored or overruled their advice not to withdraw troops from Syria, ban transgender people from serving or redirect military forces and funding to the U.S.-Mexico border,” Politico reports. “Trump has also weighed in publicly on individual military procurement projects — such as criticizing a potential $10 billion Pentagon contract for Amazon, which Esper subsequently awarded to Microsoft — and demanded that the Navy switch back to old-fashioned steam catapults for its next generation of aircraft carriers.”
“Trump’s relationship with the Pentagon is a far cry from the early days of his administration, when military leaders credited him with giving his generals greater power to make decisions on their own authority, compared with the heavier-handed management of former President Barack Obama and his staff,” the report continues. “That included allowing Mattis to take the White House out of the loop on moves such as launching operations against ISIS and al-Qaida targets in the Middle East.”
According to one Pentagon insider, senior officials had their disagreements with former President Barack Obama but Trump has taken it to a new level.
“Under Obama, we’d bitch because it was this long, involved process. Now we bitch because Trump makes quick, unexpected decisions that aren’t well synchronized,” the former senior military officer admitted. “Now we’re back much more into the details where you wouldn’t necessarily expect that the president would have to step in.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata agreed.
“The president and his senior leaders just seem to have little regard for the feedback of the practitioners in the field,” he told Politico.
You can read more here.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
