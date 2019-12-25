News
Conservative Columnist Calls Trump a ‘Sick Human Being’ for Hateful Attack: ‘He Clearly Wants to Inflict Pain’
No matter how many offensive things President Donald Trump says, most people in the right-wing media are afraid to call him out — and true to form, they remained silent when Trump attacked and defamed the late Michigan Rep. John D. Dingell during a December 18 MAGA rally in Battle Creek, Michigan and implied that he was in hell. But Kathleen Parker is one conservative journalist who isn’t giving Trump a pass: in a scathing Washington Post column, she points to the Dingell controversy as a prime example of how low Trump can sink.
“No news here, but the president of the United States is a sick human being — charitably speaking,” Parker asserts. “His recent behavior at a campaign rally in Michigan on the very night of his impeachment was several notches below even his usual flair for giving offense.”
Implying that Dingell was in hell was Trump’s way of taking a cheap shot at the late Democratic congressman’s widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, who voted to impeach him. John Dingell, who was 92 when he died on February 7, 2019, was the longest-serving congressman in U.S. history: he entered the U.S. House of Representatives via Michigan in 1955 and remained until January 2015.
Although right-wing politically, Parker is far from a knee-jerk Republican Party hack along the lines of Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity — and over the years, she has taken some positions that strayed from Fox News/AM talk radio orthodoxy. Parker, for example, declared that nominating Sarah Palin as Sen. John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election was a colossal blunder for the Republican Party. And when Barack Obama was president, she viewed him as a centrist rather than a staunch liberal.
Trump’s attack on John Dingell, Parker writes, was motivated by a desire for “revenge.” Parker explains, “Trump no doubt expected Debbie Dingell to reward his beneficence by voting ‘no’ on impeachment, which didn’t happen. He was angry. But Trump’s is no ordinary anger. When he lashes out, he goes for the kill. He clearly wants to inflict pain and then spit on his prey’s grave.”
Parker notes that another widow who was “mocked by the president” was Cindy McCain, Sen. John McCain’s widow.
“It’s apparent by now that Trump has a problem with men who are his superiors — and in Debbie Dingell’s case, he relishes torturing their spouses,” Parker writes. “One needn’t be a psychologist to sort out such odious, misogynist behavior.”
This is horrific. Just horrific. It’s hard for me to eloquently say how disgusted I am by this. I am just so deeply sorry the Dingell family is being subjected to this bile. Is this what the Trump family version of #BeBest is? Bullying widows at a public rallies? SICK. https://t.co/69RcflVd5A
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 19, 2019
Parker goes on to assert that John Dingell was a class act, and she has the same view of Debbie Dingell.
“For the record: John Dingell is widely considered one of the finest public servants ever elected to office,” Parker observes. “And Debbie Dingell has picked up where he left off. Two more decent people you’re unlikely to meet. Debbie tweeted directly to Trump that she was hurt by his remarks, which is understandable. But frankly, Trump isn’t worthy of her thoughts, much less her pain.”
Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.
— Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019
Parker also notes that John Dingell had a friendly relationship with a fellow World War II veteran: President George H.W. Bush — even though one was a Democrat and the other was a Republican. Dingell said of Bush 41, “President Bush always cared about people” — and Parker writes, “The same can be said about both Dingells but surely not about Trump. What a shame that cruelty isn’t an impeachable offense.”
DON'T LET THE DOOR...
Shocker: Ex-Trump Staffer Says She was Fired After Pregnancy Reveal
According to Politico, an ex-Trump staffer was fired for being pregnant. If this is true, Trump’s war on women strikes again.
A.J. Delgado claims that she “inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications” after disclosing her pregnancy to the Trump team. She is now suing for pregnancy and sex discrimination. She filed her complaint in Manhattan on Monday.
Delgado worked for the Trump campaign in 2016 as a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer. Delgado said the baby’s father, Jason Miller, was a married senior staff member for the Trump campaign.
Miller released this statement when the news broke of his extramarital affair: “After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now. I need to put them in front of my career.
Trump’s transition organization, Trump for America, was listed on Delgado’s lawsuit. Additionally called out by name were Trump aides Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.
“Immediately after Plaintiff Delgado announced her pregnancy, the Campaign and TFA, including Spicer, Bannon and Priebus, Plaintiff’s supervisors, stripped Plaintiff of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017,” the suit read.
The complaint added, “Plaintiff immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications from the Campaign and TFA, including about projects on which she was currently working.”
“Plaintiff was excluded from participating in the communications work of the Inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the Communications Transition team,” it continued.
Delgado and Miller are currently engaging in a public child support case.
This is a fair question that I will have to answer for the rest of my life and I admit I should be asked and should be shamed over it. https://t.co/2JwyftEbTd
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019
To those smirking w comments like these, let me be clear: I'm fighting against LITIGATION ABUSE.
Let me know when, in 2016, I campaigned in favor of that… or when Hillary was a force against it.
*BOTH* R's and D's are fine w litigation abuse, do nothing for pro-se litigants https://t.co/53RtXPljTf
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 24, 2019
Please donate to my friend AJ. She's battling Jason Miller in court and he's throwing everything at her and her child. https://t.co/D82n1r3pDf
— ?Wine Caveman Edgard ??????????? (@edportela87) December 23, 2019
In other news, Miller's attorney also claimed in an email to me last week that Miller isn't required to appear at his own trial. (I think Miller is getting some really bad advice that he desperately wants to hear.) He IS required to appear and he will have to appear, publicly.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 23, 2019
This puke is using the court system to deny his son basic support while punishing the former employee that had his child after refusing to have the abortion he ordered her to have. Seems like some prolifers should step up. https://t.co/awjzg5NMCw
— Mindhealer (@Mindhealer2) December 23, 2019
LGBT
LGBT Americans Are Poorer in the South Than Anywhere Else in the Country
A new report released Tuesday showed that in a majority of U.S. states, LGBT people experience higher rates of poverty than cisgender straight people. The findings were released by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.
Statistics reveal that more LGBT Americans are poor in the South at 24%, followed by the Midwest (23%), the West (22%), and the Northeast (18%).
Researchers analyzed data from the 2014-2017 Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a health survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that collects state data on health-related risk factors and conditions among adults. The BRFSS offers an optional module that asks respondents to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity, and 35 states included that module in their state-level survey.
The survey does not collect data from youth. As a result, the study does not provide information about LGBT people under age 18, or LGBT people of any age in the 15 states that do not collect the data.
In addition to poverty rates, researchers examined social statuses that traditionally contribute to economic stability, including gender, race, age, and urban-rural residence in some states.
“There is so much more to learn about LGBT poverty in individual states,” said lead author Soon Kyu Choi, project manager at the Williams Institute. “We need to better understand the connection between differing poverty rates across states with variations in LGBT related public policies and public attitudes that may limit economic opportunities for LGBT people.”
Key Findings: Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin
•LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people in all eight states.
•Transgender people have higher poverty rates than do cisgender men in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Ohio.
•LGBT people of color have higher poverty rates than White LGBT people in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.
Key Findings: Northeast: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont
•In all six states, LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people.
•LGBT people of color have higher poverty rates than White LGBT people in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Key Findings: South: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia
•In all Southern states except Florida, LGBT people are more likely to be poor than cisgender straight people.
•In Florida, Kentucky, and Virginia, rural LGBT people have higher poverty rates than urban LGBT people.
•In West Virginia, the urban LGBT poverty rate is higher than the rural LGBT poverty rate.
Key Findings: West: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming
•LGBT people have higher poverty rates than cisgender straight people in Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming.
•Transgender people have higher poverty rates than do cisgender people (or cisgender men) in California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, and Washington.
“This study provides a foundation for understanding LGBT poverty by state. But clearly, more data are needed in the states that are not yet collecting SOGI data,” said study author Bianca Wilson, Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute. “As more states begin to include these critical questions on all of their surveys, we can provide nuanced analyses that inform effective policies and interventions that meet the needs of LGBT people in specific states.”
This study is part of the Pathways to Justice Project, a long-term project at the Williams Institute examining poverty rates, personal narratives, and experiences with economic development and food insecurity services among LGBTQ people. Read the report.
Image via Shutterstock.
News
European Airline EasyJet Plans to Ditch Gender Binaries in 2020
“Good morning ladies and gentleman, this is your captain speaking” might sound quite a bit different in the coming year if you’re flying EasyJet. The British economy airline has announced a new commitment to bridging the binary divide.
“We want our crew to be welcoming to everyone on board, so [we] have provided some guidance to them on how best to do that in a way that is inclusive for everyone,” a spokesperson for the airline told CNN Travel. The announcement was provoked by an incident onboard that left one particular customer aggravated.
Dear @easyJet, are you in some kind of competition to see how many times you can reinforce gender binaries? “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”, perfume strictly segrated again by “ladies and gentlemen”. Ditch sir/madam too. An organisation as huge as yours must do better.
— Andi with a ? dotting the i (@InductiveStep) August 29, 2019
EasyJet replied: “At easyJet we do not discriminate against any individual – passengers or staff members. We are a pan-European airline with the aim of connecting people of all nationalities across Europe so there is certainly no room in our organisation for discrimination of any kind. Hanna”
At easyJet we do not discriminate against any individual – passengers or staff members. We are a pan-European airline with the aim of connecting people of all nationalities across Europe so there is certainly no room in our organisation for discrimination of any kind. Hanna
— easyJet (@easyJet) August 29, 2019
Thank you @easyJet ?
— ?Daire??? (@daire_shaw) December 24, 2019
Other responses have been less than kind regarding the change in policy.
Hello @easyJet I would like to complain about you NOT welcoming passengers with a ‘ladies and gentlemen’ anymore. I don’t feel included! I am a gentleman! Campaign now starts to boycott you #easyjet #aviation #london
— DaneInUk (@CarstenDane) December 24, 2019
Pardon me but that is PC-BS. You changed a tradition because of one complain. One! Now you will have thousands of complaints like mine but you won’t change your mind anyway. That’s hypocritical and very much ‘not including’ me. @Ryanair and @British_Airways here I come #easyjet
— DaneInUk (@CarstenDane) December 24, 2019
Hanna thinks gender is a nationality pic.twitter.com/F2Tz6DzWtL
— LADY ????? ???????????????? (@RTimoclea) August 30, 2019
Now that you’ve identified the issue, what do you suggest? You must have something in mind, why not share? ‘People’? ‘Yo’? ‘Youse guys’? Telling an organization to do better isn’t as helpful as providing a solution option. Rather than bitch about the darkness, light a candle.
— Amanda LaRosa (@arlarosa) December 24, 2019
Well… I found the dumbest thing on the internet today…
— Literally ANYONE ELSE 2020 (@IdahoAaron) December 24, 2019
Well… I found the dumbest thing on the internet today…
— Literally ANYONE ELSE 2020 (@IdahoAaron) December 24, 2019
The traditional gender greetings have not been banned, however, there appears to be a coordinated effort to become more mindful of all passengers and how they identify. Maybe a more pressing issue with this airline is how often it arrives and departs late – or not at all.
@easyJet always lateeeeee. One time I almost lost the flight because I was 1 minute late on the boarding time but we have to wait almost 40 minutes everytime. ? #ironic #easyjet #merrychristmas ?
— Virginia Chávez (@VirginChavez) December 24, 2019
Nine flights of easyJet were delayed yesterday, December 23. Claim your compensation with EUclaim! https://t.co/Op5820CJWN ??? #EUclaim #easyJet #flightdelay #compensation pic.twitter.com/RprhNpxiCz
— EUclaim UK (@EUclaimcom) December 24, 2019
Flighy delay #flyinghomeforchristmaseventually #glasgowairport #easyjet #coffeetime pic.twitter.com/w2oTsYmQr2
— Sam Walker (@SamofLeeds) December 23, 2019
Ok, make that another two and a half hours from now….#evenmorefedup #delayed #easyjet pic.twitter.com/4mmbdAl0fe
— Jo Allen (@joallen33) December 22, 2019
Image via Shutterstock.
